I’ve committed my fair share of misdeeds in life, all the usual infractions — the sins of commission, the sins of omission, the careless misdeed and the more serious matters.
Take, for example, my recent maligning of Mother Nature.
I don’t care if she is a mere abstraction. In my most recent appearance here, I might as well have called her a painted lady. Perhaps I would have had I thought the editor would let me get away with it.
There was no need for that. I was merely annoyed because I thought she was pretty stingy with her wares.
Well, I was wrong. And I’m here to apologize.
This ordeal began nearly a month ago, now, when I took my dog out for a romp in the overgrown field that sprawls lazily behind my house. In some brambles there, I noticed a ripe blackberry. And dozens and dozens of green and red berries were waiting to ripen.
I was excited.
I’ve found the occasional wild blackberry before, of course, but never in abundance. I’ve seen the little jars of jams and jellies people who sell jams and jellies in roadside markets claim they made from wild berries. But I live smack-dab in the Cadillac News circulation area. As rich as this area is in lakes and streams, I never believed it was rich in wild berries. Call it the-prophet-is-without-honor-in-his-own-country syndrome. Could anything as good as a plethora of berries come from here?
Still, I figured we should take what we can get.
I pulled some strings and got the news of ripening berries into print a week before my scheduled appearance here. But deep inside, I wondered if I was making too much of things.
I’d never before seen enough wild blackberries in one place to get too excited about. Why would this year be different?
So, I wrote some not-so-nice things about Mother Nature.
I claimed she is coquettish, that she tosses Mardi Gras beads our direction in the form of berries and then laughs in our faces when we make an effort to pick them up. I wrote that berry lovers owe more to Luther Burbank than we do to her. I was totally unkind.
I got an inkling that I might be wrong even before my piece appeared in print.
It came via a text message from a long-lost, 86-year-old distant cousin who reappeared here last summer. We’ve kept touch since he went back last fall to the Indiana city where he lives. I sent him a draft of my column. His response was nearly immediate.
“Just read the article,” he wrote. “Must comment.”
The harrumph came through clearly.
“Granny Duffy,” wrote my cousin, “along with knowing most trout creeks in the area, was as familiar with wild berry patches. She would scout the area and, when the time was right, tell Mom, and she and Dad would come up and we would go picking.”
He recounted how he and his parents would drive up from Flint and pick huge numbers of berries — blackberries, wild raspberries, wild strawberries and gooseberries.
“I can well recall,” he wrote, “having a washtub full of (blackberries and raspberries) more than once — as well as blueberries. Granny and Mom would make jam and can the rest less enough for a few pies. She would bake bread and we’d have warm bread and wild berry jam. Great memories.”
And, as time progressed, Mother Nature herself kept throwing my words back in my face.
At first, my skepticism seemed warranted.
Trying to gather the berries I could, I went out picking morning and evening. The berries came trickling in. I would get 50 at a picking, and the next day a hundred.
I would clean them and add them to the bag I had stored in the freezer.
At the end of a week, though, I was gathering nearly a quart every time I picked. And the berries kept accumulating. Our freezer was already nearly full from the strawberries and blueberries my wife and I bought earlier in the summer.
Soon, it was overflowing. At this point, my wife, Sass-N-Brass, and I have picked gallons of blackberries. We have totally run out of freezer space. Seeing no need to save berries for the winter, Sass-N-Brass baked a cobbler. I made a couple of gallons of blackberry jam.
I’ll admit that even if it does hurt my carefully-nurtured macho image. All the while, I kept wondering what the picking was like on public lands.
Last weekend, I found out. Sass-N-Brass and I went to one of my grouse coverts in the state forest — a place that wreaks havoc with my brush pants each fall and leaves my arms and hands scratched and bleeding.
The briars and brambles are thick there. And we hit the mother lode. Berries were everywhere. In an hour-and-a-half of picking, we each filled a mixing bowl.
There are signs, though, that blackberry season is drawing to a close. I’m finding fewer green berries.
Many of the red berries are getting dark, a sure sign that they’re about ripe. I may have jumped the gun a little bit three weeks ago when I suggested that prime berry-picking time was upon us. Well, now anyone interested in topping off a freezer should get to the woods before it’s too late.
And if any pickers follow my suggestion and go find a berry patch, they might want to tip their cap to Mother Nature while they’re in the woods.
She’s a fine, sweet lady who enriches our lives with fruit. Who cares about some fella named Burbank?
Cadillac News columnist Andy Duffy isn’t sure if this year is an aberration or if he has simply spent his life failing to notice abundant blackberry crops each year. Readers can contact Duffy at andyduffy55@gmail.com.
