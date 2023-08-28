CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a 5-0 decision to Mount Pleasant in a non-conference soccer contest Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Oilers led 2-0 at halftime.
“We passed better today,” Cadillac coach Paul King said. “We just were not able to put them in the back of the net.”
King commended the offensive play of Admasu Mitchell and Keegan McRoberts to give the Vikings a few scoring chances.
Cadillac (0-3 overall) is at Harbor Springs on Tuesday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 4-3 with Marc Puiggros scoring three goals and Khiem Nguyen scoring the game-winning goal with three seconds left in the game.
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac went 2-1 in a triple-dual match Saturday at Traverse City West.
“I can see the boys improving and gaining confidence in their game,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. “Singles play looked great in particular.
“Next week, we will focus on getting a good start to the school year and getting some practice in.”
The Vikings beat TC West 6-2.
Brady Koenig, at No. 1 singles, won 6-3, 6-0 while Connor Hill, at No. 2, won 6-1, 6-4.
Cade James, at No. 3, lost 6-2, 6-2 while Keaston Johnson, at No. 4, lost 6-2, 6-3.
Ben Anderson and Tommy Reagan, at No. 1 doubles, won 1-6, 6-4, 10-8 while Kylee Ross and Nick Brandsma, at No. 2, won 6-3, 6-2.
Mason Freeman and Drew Kornacki, at No. 3, won 6-1, 6-4 while Dino Santangelo and Thomas Rahilly, at No. 4, won 6-4, 6-1.
Cadillac lost to Holt 7-1.
Koenig lost 6-1, 6-2 while Hill lost 6-1, 6-3. James lost 6-1, 6-1 and Johnson lost 6-0, 6-1.
Anderson and Reagan lost 6-3, 6-0 while Ross and Brandsma loss 6-2, 6-3. Freeman and Kornacki lost 6-2, 6-1 while Santangelo and Rahilly won 6-3, 6-2.
Cadillac beat Saginaw Heritage 7-1.
Koenig lost 2-6, 6-1, 10-7 while Hill won 6-0, 6-2. James won 6-1, 6-2 while Johnson won 7-6, 6-1.
Anderson and Reagan won 6-1, 6-4 while Ross and Brandsma won 6-4, 6-1. Freeman and Kornacki won 6-1, 6-3 while Santangelo and Rahilly won 6-2, 6-1.
BENZONIA — A handful of area teams competed in the annual Pete Moss Invitational at Benzie Central.
Buckley’s girls jumped up a big, taking ninth in the big-school division while Lake City was 16th. Grand Rapids Christian won the title.
For the Bears, Aiden Harrand took third in 17:52, Brooklynn Frazee 68th in 22:33, Kinsey Peer 76th in 22:54, Addisen Harrand 89th in 23:40 and Kaylee Swanson 97th in 23:54.
For the Trojans, Megan Gottschall took 94th in 23:46, Emma Roe 104th in 24:27, Lauren Booms 109th in 24:47, Baylie Eisenga 110th in 24:49 and Emma Grady 112th in 25:00.
GR Christian won the boys’ big-school division while Lake City was 11th.
For the Trojans, Paxton Hall took 36th in 17:49, Caiden Helsel 52nd in 18:00, Connor Helsel 52nd in 18:11, Owen Butkovich 94th in 20:17 and Carter Root 102nd in 21:19.
McBain’s girls took first in the small-school division. Haley Miller paced the Ramblers with a ninth-place finish in 21:48 while Kayden Hinton took 13th in 22:11, Madelyn Reinink 18th in 22:35, Chelsi Eisenga 19th in 22:35 and Genesis Wilson 33rd in 23:35.
For Pine River, Annabeth Allee took 51st in 24:23, Layla Draper 78th in 27:15, Elsie Lucas 96th in 28:46 and Madalyn Morris 98th in 28:46.
For Mesick, Lucy Rogers took 68th in 25:48.
Mason County Eastern won the title on the boys’ side while Pine River was third and Mesick 10th.
For the Bucks, Gavin Kelso took 20th in 18:33, Brody Swanson 22nd in 18:43, Aubin Allee 23rd in 18:44, Scott Slocum 25th in 18:49 and Nathan Lenington 48th in 19:33.
For Mesick, Ty Redman took second in 16:37, Kyle Redman fifth in 16:38, Cody Linna 72nd in 21:03, Gunnar Hallett 110th in 23:12 and Seth VanNortrick 124th in 25:53.
For McBain, Garrin Schneeg took 59th in 20:03, Braydn Winkel 61st in 20:14 and Deven Bergey 135th in 31:45.
For Buckley, Matthew Bentley took 30th in 18:55.
GRAND RAPIDS — Reed City’s boys took first in the small-school portion of the Starlight Division at the Grand Rapids South Christian Under the Lights Invitational on Friday night.
The Coyotes edged Wyoming Potter’s House and Grand Rapids Covenant Christian for the title.
“Our top three will compete with any team in the state,” Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. “They set the standard and then we push our No. 4 and No. 5 to get up to the front.”
Gus Rohde took third in 16:37, Anthony Kiaunis took fifth in 16:54, Ryan Allen sixth in 16:55, Isaac Clementshaw (18:21) and Paul Saladin (18:42) finished out the scoring for the Coyotes.
Reed City’s girls took sixth.
Carly Carlson (23:59), Clara Smoes (24:03), and Caelynn London (24:29) led the way followed by a tight pack that finished in a photo finish of Taytum Sanford (25:24.7), Hallee Hervey (2524.8) and Marlow Walcott (25:25.3).
Cadillac’s girls took seventh in the Twilight race. Brooklynn Brown took sixth in 19:49, Marisa Mazza 33rd in 22:02, Ella McInerney 35th in 22:03, Addie Main 67th in 23:32 and Hanah Johnson 75th in 23:52.
The Viking boys took 10th. Nolan Nixon took 10th in 17:03, JJ Mahan 28th in 17:55, Gabe Outman 46th in 18:22, Andrew Elmore 52nd in 18:39 and Matthew Stilson 74th in 19:22.
