MOUNT PLEASANT — Learn and move on.
At least that's the plan.
Cadillac dropped a 55-54 decision to Mount Pleasant in a non-conference boys basketball game Tuesday night.
The Vikings corrected some of their first-half mistakes as the game went on and got some strong contributions from other sources in the contest.
"Overall, it was a good, hard-nosed ballgame that we came up a bit short but feel like later on, we will be able to take something away from it," Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. "I thought defensively we got a little undisciplined in the first half which was disappointing. I was proud of our guys for fixing it in the second half.
Cadillac led 16-14 after the first quarter and 27-26 at halftime before Mount Pleasant took a slim 38-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
"We did a nice job on the glass and took care of the ball for the most part," Benzenberg said. "Davin Brown played an awesome game and sort of led the charge along with Cole (Jenema) in the fourth quarter."
Jenema paced the Vikings with 22 points and nine rebounds while Brown added 13 points.
Cadillac (6-2 overall) hosts Petoskey on Friday.
• Mount Pleasant won the JV game 69-32. Grant Williams paced Cadillac with eight points while Nate Roberts and Kyle McGowan each had six.
