MOUNT PLEASANT — Cadillac couldn’t make a strong start hold up as it dropped a 54-39 decision to Mount Pleasant in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday.
“This was a tough night for us,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said.
“I thought we started off pretty well but it seemed as the game wore on, we lost our wheels.
“We weren’t prepared and that’s on me. We had a really good week of practice and I felt good going in but that just didn’t correlate to the floor.”
Cadillac led 14-13 after the first quarter and it was 24-all at halftime. Mount Pleasant outscored the Vikings 17-5 in the third quarter to take control with a 41-29 lead going into the fourth.
Joslyn Seeley paced the Vikings with 11 points while Kaleigh Swiger scored nine and Jazmin Angell had six.
• Mount Pleasant won the freshman game. Destiny Pringle paced Cadillac with eight points while Zoey Brigerman and Airiana Nixon each had two.
MORLEY — Lake City got off to a good start and cruised to a 58-43 win over Morley Stanwood in a non-conference contest Tuesday.
The Trojans led 19-10 after the first quarter and had a commanding 37-22 lead at halftime. It was 52-28 going into the fourth quarter.
“I thought we got off to a real fast start,” Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. “After the long layoff, I wasn’t sure how it would go.
“We got into a good flow and played good defense. I was happy with how we executed on both ends of the floor.”
Mackenzie Bisballe paced Lake City with 20 points and five rebounds while Alie Bisballe had 15 points, 18 rebounds, eight assists and five blocks.
Emma Nickerson added seven points and seven rebounds while Haley Parniske scored six.
MANTON — Manton got off to a solid start but couldn’t hang on in a 40-38 loss to Beal City in a Highland Conference contest.
The Rangers led 7-2 after the first quarter and 16-12 at halftime before taking a 31-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
“I loved the way we started but not the way we finished,” Manton coach Jon Paul Katona said.“We just ran out of gas in the fourth quarter.”
Aliyah Geary paced Manton with 17 points and five rebounds while Leah Helsel added 12 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and five assists. Angela Porter also grabbed seven rebounds.
