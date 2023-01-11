CADILLAC — Making that last shot would’ve made everyone feel better.
The reality, though, is maybe the miss means a little more.
Especially in late February and March when the games mean a lot more.
Cadillac dropped its first game of the season, falling to Mount Pleasant 49-48 in a non-conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night at home.
Junior standout Charlie Howell missed an open shot in front of the bucket as time expired after senior Jaden Montague missed the front end of a one-and-one with eight seconds remaining.
For a Viking team loaded with experience and talent, adversity has been hard to come by this season. And while winning is great, losing stings and can often teach more.
“I asked the guys afterward that if Charlie had made the shot and we win, do the warts we had in the fourth quarter change at all?” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said.
“The answer is no. I am hopeful that this burns enough that we will be better for having gone through it.”
Cadillac dominated early, building a 15-2 lead at one point in the first quarter and the Vikings had a 19-4 cushion after the first eight minutes of play.
Mount Pleasant got going in the second quarter, though, outscoring the Vikings 22-14 to make it a 33-26 Cadillac lead at halftime.
It was 46-38 going into the fourth quarter and the Vikings would score just two points the rest of the way.
“Frankly, not having been in a situation like that that hurt us,” Benzenberg said.
“Our first six games have been fairly comfortable.
“We haven’t had to react in a tight game yet and we struggled a little bit honestly. You have to go through it to get better, though.”
Howell paced Cadillac with 13 points and four rebounds while Montague and Gavin added eight points apiece.
The Vikings have a quick turnaround as they host Petoskey in a girls/boys varsity doubleheader on Thursday.
• Mount Pleasant won the JV game 61-26.
Grant Williams paced Cadillac with nine points and Clay Potvin scored five.
• Mount Pleasant won the freshman game 51-34. Kyle Ross paced the Vikings with 12 points while Cade James had seven points and six rebounds.
Lucas Vancil had six points and 15 rebounds while Brody Webb added six points.
