CADILLAC — That’s a wrap.
Cadillac saw its boys’ soccer season come to an end with a 5-2 loss to Mount Pleasant in a Division 2 district contest Wednesday at the CASA fields.
The Oilers advance to host Petoskey on Tuesday.
Scoring for the Vikings were senior Kyle Conradson and senior/exchange student Alvaro Azcona.
Senior Elliot Lavigne made 12 saves in the nets for the Vikings.
Cadillac coach Paul King commended the play of seniors Ben Drabik and MacKale McGuire, as well.
TRAVERSE CITY — Still in the race.
Cadillac got a huge 25-18, 25-17, 25-22 win over Traverse City Central in a key Big North Conference volleyball match Wednesday.
The win keeps the Vikings just a game behind league-leading Traverse City West headed into a showdown with the Titans next Wednesday at home.
“I am very pleased with our performance tonight,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “We came out strong in the first set and set the tone for the match. We had some people really step up up their play. Makenzie Johns came up big with some huge kills at crucial times as did Joslyn (Seeley). Caliey (Masserang) played an all-around solid game including serving up three aces, two of which gave us point 23 and 24 in set three.
“We’ve tweaked some things and we handled those tweaks well tonight so I am excited to see what we can do against some huge competition on Saturday.”
Renee Brines paced Cadillac with 18 assists, eight kills, 11 digs and an ace while Caliey Masserang had six blocks, three kills and three aces. Joslyn Seeley had five kills, seven digs and two blocks while Julia Jezak had 13 digs, three assists and two aces.
Makenzie Johns had six kills, two blocks and three digs while Mady Smith added 10 digs, two kills and two assists. Carissa Musta had three blocks and two kills while Macey McKeever had five digs.
Brooke Ellens had two assists and a dig while Karsyn Kastl had an ace.
Cadillac (27-6 overall, 7-1 BNC) competes in the Beast of the East Tournament Saturday at Schoolcraft College in Livonia.
• TC Central won the JV match 25-17, 25-14, 23-25. Addi Smith led Cadillac in digs while Taylor Pennoni led in serving.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 25-15, 23-25, 25-20. Emma Holdship led the way defensively while Tatum Johnson led in serve-receive.
MESICK — Marion’s boys took fourth and the girls sixth in the third and final West Michigan D Conference Jamboree at Mesick.
On the boys’ side, Mason County Eastern won the event with 21 points while the Eagles totaled 100.
“We’re performing well as we enter the last phase of the season,” Marion coach Jason Keeler said. “Two personal records and three season records out of nine total runners is a pretty good showing.”
Eric Williams took 11th for Marion in 20:53 while Aidan Timko was 12th in 21:17, Jordan Wood 16th in 22:02, Logan Romatz 18th in 23:28 and Trey Davis 25th in 26:26.
MCE took first on the girls’ side with 31 points while the Eagles totaled 141 points.
Selena Quintero took 20th in 28:18, Elizabeth Fouch 21st in 28:18 and Karma Levine 24th in 29:40.
Mesick’s Jazmyn Mills took 22nd in 28:22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.