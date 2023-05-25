MOUNT PLEASANT — With the regular season quickly winding down, Cadillac is playing some solid competition.
The Vikings dropped a pair of non-league baseball games to Mount Pleasant, 4-3 and 15-2, on Wednesday.
“We want to play quality opponents, especially at this time of year,” Cadillac coach Josh Franklin said. “It was a quick turnaround after playing TC Central on Tuesday but we battled Mount Pleasant for eight innings to start. Keenan (Suminski) pitched very well for us and gave us a chance to win.
“Game two tested our pitching depth and we had a difficult time throwing strikes. You can give a team like Mount Pleasant free opportunities. We put a total of 19 batters on base and that is hard to overcome.”
Suminski went 6.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out seven.
Eli Main took the loss in relief, allowing one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out two.
At the plate, Nate Roberts had three hits; Charlie Howell a hit; Miles Maury a hit and an RBI; and Main a double.
Kaleb McKinley took the loss in game two, allowing five earned runs on no hits while walking five and striking out five in a third of an inning.
Suminski doubled hit McKinley added a hit at the plate. Maury and Drew Kornacki drove in runs.
Cadillac (14-17-1) wraps up the regular season Tuesday at Gaylord.
GRAYLING — Lake City dropped a pair of non-league games to Lake City, 16-6 and 10-9.
“We didn’t show up offensively or defensively in the first game,” Lake City coach Will Eubank said.
“I am really proud of how our boys responded and played in the second game.
“Even though we made enough mistakes to lose, the attitudes and focus were what I expect. If we carry this through next week into districts, we could turn a few heads.”
Jase Goodrich took the loss in game one, allowing one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out four in three innings of work.
Evan Noren had a double and an RBI while Tyler Atkins had a hit and an RBI. Jase Goodrich and Brody Gothard each had a hit, as well.
Cole McGiness took the loss in game two, allowing two earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out one.
At the plate, McGiness had a hit and an RBI; Jase Goodrich an RBI; Tyler Atkins two hits, including a double; Ethan Goodrich a hit and an RBI; Gothard three hits and two RBIs; Ethan Dulzo a hit and an RBI; and Kurtis Miles an RBI.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Cadillac dropped a pair of non-league softball games to Mount Pleasant, 19-4 and 16-1.
Marielle Boolman took the loss in game one.
At the plate, Chloe Lijewski had two hits and an RBI; Stella Balcom a home run and two RBIs; Ellie Plotnikiewicz two hits; Cali Quartz a hit; Grace Drabik a hit; and Quinn Hess an RBI.
Kaylee Combs took the loss in game two.
At the plate, Lijewski had a triple; Balcom a hit; Alivia Lorenz a hit; and Drabik a hit.
Cadillac faces Ogemaw Heights in a Division 2 pre-district contest Tuesday at Big Rapids.
GAYLORD — Cadillac took fifth in the Big North Conference Championships at the Gaylord Country Club.
Traverse City Central won the event with a 310 to secure the top spot overall. Alpena took second at 333, TC West third at 342, the Vikings fifth at 368 and Gaylord sixth at 374.
Noah Traviss paced Cadillac with an 87 while Connor Putman shot a 92, Carson Peedle 94 and Ryan Lincoln 95.
