Move Christmas to July? It’s just a modest proposal

If Jonathan Swift could make a modest proposal, I reckon I can make one, too. And I don’t know how my plan would come to fruition.
Maybe the president could make a proclamation. I think that’s how Abraham Lincoln got Thanksgiving started.
Anyway, here we go: I think we should move Christmas. Maybe to July. But at least into January.
I suppose traditionalists will have conniptions at the thought, but late December is a terrible time to celebrate a major holiday, especially such a one as Christmas. And it’s because Christmas requires so many preparations.
There are gifts to buy and cards to address and goodies to bake. With just baking to do for Thanksgiving, it doesn’t chew up nearly the amount of time Christmas does.
I’m even willing to take a day or two out of firearm deer season to celebrate Thanksgiving. But Christmas requires a lot more time than that. And the time is the thing.
Michigan’s bird seasons close for firearm deer season. They reopen for only a month after deer season closes. That’s hardly time enough for a bird dog that then has nothing to look forward to for eight-and-a-half long months until season opens again in September. Is it any wonder people guard the December bird season so jealously? Who wants to be addressing Christmas cards when bird season is open?
And, honestly, we can celebrate Christmas anytime.
So many winter lovers gush about how much they love Christmas.
There are chestnuts roasting on the open fire, bells jingling and one-horse open sleighs and all that. But how often do we have too little snow when Christmas comes? And the ice is still thin.
Those who want to use their holiday break to do some skiing or ice fishing or snowmobiling might be better off if Christmas came during the middle of January.
Personally, I would put Christmas off until July.
We might have to stop giving a lot of the traditional gifts for Christmas. But, instead of giving sleds, we could give soap boxes. Like sleds, they’re gravity driven. And soapbox derbies might become a thing again.
Here’s another reason to celebrate Christmas in July — we won’t have any trouble getting over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house. But, here’s the clincher — Nothing happens in July.
Turkey season is over. What good fly hatch comes in July? I guess a few olives and a few tricos are around during the early-morning hours, but those hatches are just beginning. The giant mayflies, the drakes and Hexagenias, are as good as done. Mostly, except for some fireworks, July is just a month of hot weather we’re forced to endure.
In fact, I know a bit about July. I got married in July. My brothers and I were always grumbling about May and June and July weddings because they invariably kept us away from watching the Tigers on television or listening to them on the radio.
Back then, people actually listened to baseball on the radio. It’s a shame we can’t find broadcasts of the ‘68 Tigers with Ray Lane and Ernie Harwell doing the announcing. It was a treat to listen to that duo.
Anyway, my brothers and I thought no considerate person would schedule a wedding to interfere with a Tiger broadcast.
My wife and I had a morning wedding to prevent any conflicts. We spent the evening watching the Tigers on TV.
Now, that’s the way to spend Christmas — open gifts early and watch baseball later.
And, with Christmas in July, the people and animals staffing those live nativities would be a lot more comfortable.
They would wait until the cool of the evening, of course, to open shop.
Then they would just need a liberal supply of insect repellent and they would be good to go. Those swaddling clothes would be a lot more comfortable during the summer than during the winter, too.
So, that’s my modest proposal. Maybe the idea will gain some traction. If we all sit down and write a letter to the president, there’s hope. Let’s go for it.
