LAKE CITY — Same opponent.
Better result.
Manton finished the regular season last week by falling to Pine River but turned the tables this time around and beat the Bucks 52-35 in a Division 3 boys basketball district contest Monday at Lake City High School.
The win sends the Rangers into Wednesday’s second semifinal against Glen Lake. Traverse City St. Francis and Benzie Central meet in the first game.
Before turning their attention to the powerful Lakers, Manton coach Brandon Herlein said it felt good to get a post-season win.
“What a good rebound for us after last Thursday’s performance,” he said. “This was a game of runs and we had a big lead going into the third quarter.
“Pine River put the pressure on us and we struggled with it a little bit. I loved how we settled down, though, and really bought into the game plan in the fourth quarter.”
Manton led 13-6 after the first quarter and 23-16 at halftime before the Bucks trimmed it to just 36-33 going into the fourth quarter.
Lincoln Hicks paced the Rangers with 21 points and Nolan Moffit scored nine.
Herlein also commended the play of Connor Garno and Nathan Carter for giving Manton some big minutes off the bench.
For Pine River coach Brian Goodenow, Monday’s struggled summed up the Bucks’ season.
“Unfortunately, tonight was kind of a synopsis of our season,” he said. “We didn’t shoot it well, didn’t defend or rebound very well and turned the ball over too many times.
“We made a run in the third quarter but just fell flat and probably ran out of gas. All credit to Coach Herlein and the Rangers. They deserved to win tonight.”
Lake City dug itself a hole early in the first game and could never get out of it in dropping a 74-61 decision to Benzie Central.
The Huskies were up 25-11 after the first quarter and while they led the rest of the way, they could never fully run away in the game.
“They hit some early shots and we gave up so many offensive rebounds,” Lake City coach Brad Besko said. “It seemed like we were giving them to and three chances at a time.”
It was 42-25 at halftime and 60-46 going into the fourth quarter.
“We went to our pressure in the second half and started turning them over a little bit and we were able to get out in transition,” Besko said. “If we could have matched our defense with our offense, we would have been right there.
“Every time we would get it to 12 or 13, we could never get it under 10 and get over that hump. I was proud of the way the kids played. They could have packed it in with three wins but I thought they came out tonight, played their butts off and left it all on the floor.”
Jase Goodrich and Brody Gothard paced Lake City with 11 points apiece while James VanderBrook and Corbin Bisballe each had eight.
Miles Prichett paced Benzie Central with 31 points.
MESICK — Marion overcame a slow start to beat Forest Area 66-35 in a Division 4 district at Mesick.
The Eagles led 17-6 after the first quarter and 25-14 at halftime before taking a 55-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We came out of the gates a little bit slow but the boys turned it on in the third quarter,” Marion coach Dan Michell said. “We will have to look quite a bit sharper Wednesday.”
Braden Prielipp paced Marion with 18 points and four rebounds while Gavin Prielipp had 14 points, four rebounds and five steals. Mason Salisbury had 12 points and three steals while James Williams added nine points and seven rebounds.
The Eagles face Northern Michigan Christian in Wednesday’s second semifinal.
