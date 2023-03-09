MESICK — There’s some cliche somewhere about defense doing something important in sports.
Ashtyn Simerson will gladly tell you its winning championships.
The Mesick senior guard had a big night defensively — and offensively — to keep the Bulldogs alive for just such a prize as they beat Buckley 58-43 in a Division 4 boys basketball district contest Wednesday at home.
The Bulldogs (18-5 overall) advance to face Northern Michigan Christian for the district title at 7 p.m. Friday. The Comets beat Marion 60-43 in Wednesday’s second game.
And while NMC is a whole other story when it comes to slowing the Comets down, there’s a good bet Simerson will play a part.
He helped hold Buckley sharp-shooter Landon Kulawiak to just five points — all in the first quarter — in Wednesday’s victory.
“Our focus this week coming in to this big first game against Buckley was on the defensive end and shutting down Kulawiak,” Mesick coach Nate Hall said. “We focused our efforts on defensive intensity and really shutting down there avenues.
“That’s why our guys were rotating in the gaps and things like that. It was really a defensive effort that led to our offense.”
Buckley led 13-10 after the first quarter before Mesick turned it around and led 28-22 at halftime.
The Bulldogs were the stronger team out of the gate in the third quarter and really took control of the game.
A steal and a layup by Diego Ham stretched the lead to 33-22 with 6:06 to go in the third before a Simerson steal and a Carter Simmer layup made it 38-22 with 4:53 to go.
Mesick led 42-28 going into the fourth quarter.
“At halftime, it was we really need to step our defense in the second half,” Hall said. “That little layup they got at the end there to cut it to six was not a welcome thing.
“We made an adjustment where we talked to our wings about rotating quicker on the outsides with Joe O’Neill and Diego really moving around. That led to us getting up and down the floor.”
Simerson paced Mesick with 25 points and Simmer scored 12.
Tyler Milarch paced Buckley with 18 points and Jackson Kulawiak had 11.
NMC, meanwhile, started strong but could never put a pesky Marion team away.
The Comets led 20-7 after the first quarter and just 28-20 at halftime. It was 48-35 going into the fourth quarter before the Eagles rallied and cut the lead to single digits.
“Marion played us tough,” NMC coach Kyle Benethem said. “With five (minutes) to go, we were only up nine.
“We came out of a timeout and Blake (DeZeeuw) hit a big three to put us back up 12. From there, we were able to run our offense and get some open layups.”
Marion coach Dan Michell said that early hole was too much to overcome.
“We just started out in a hole and could never get over the hump,” he said. “The boys never gave up, though.
“Every time we made a little run, they’d hit a dagger shot.”
DeZeeuw paced NMC with 16 points and five assists while Brant Winkle added 15. Ethan Bennett had 12 points and four blocks while Nathan Eisenga added nine points.
Cole Meyer paced Marion with 17 points while Mason Salisbury had 13. Braden Prielipp had six points and six rebounds while Collin McCrimmon added five points.
“I want to thank our seniors for helping change the direction of our program,” Michell added. “Mason finished at 800 points and 400 rebounds so I am not only proud of him on the court but he’s a better person off the court.”
