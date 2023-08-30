MCBAIN — One step forward.
For the most part.
McBain split a pair of matches in a non-conference volleyball tri it hosted Tuesday. The Ramblers beat Glen Lake 25-13, 28-30, 15-10 and lost to Kingsley 25-12, 25-13.
“This was a pretty good step in the right direction tonight,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “We have been trying to focus on what we are doing on our side of the net and I thought we did a much better job of reducing the unforced errors. I was most impressed and pleased with our serving and our energy.
“We dropped some momentum against Kingsley halfway through the first set and didn’t really recover but the girls stayed strong and fought hard for points.”
Gwyneth VerBerkmoes paced the Ramblers with 23 kills, six digs, a block and two aces on 100 percent serving while Ayla Fredin had 11 kills, four digs and two aces on 92 percent serving.
Madison Ochampaugh dished out 36 assists, eight digs, a block and served 100 percent while Isabel Rozeveld added four kills and a block.
McBain is at the Cadillac quad on Sept. 11.
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian picked up a pair of wins in a tri it hosted. The Comets beat Marion 25-8, 25-11 and beat Lake Leelanau St. Mary’s 25-13, 18-25, 15-5.
“We executed the ball well tonight with better passing, nice sets and got some great swings on the ball,” NMC coach Janelle Winkle said.
Emerson Tossey and Kylee Winkle paced the Comets with 10 kills apiece while Kaya Haan served 96 percent.
LEROY — Pine River scored a 25-16, 25-13, 25-19 win over Harrison in a non-conference match.
“This was a good night,” Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. “We held a high intensity for most of the night and our serve-receive was definitely improved.
“It was great to see the girls working together toward a common goal.”
Miriam Johnson had seven kills and three aces while Riley Thompson had six kills. Lanie Sparks added three kills and 11 digs.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian scored a 25-13, 25-11, 25-16 win over the Traverse City Bulldogs.
Malia Husted, Regan Farmer and Lovina Smith led the Patriots at the service line while Kaitlyn Shaffer and Natalie VandenBerg led the way offensively.
Heritage Christian (4-0 overall) is at the Cadillac Area Homeschool Association team on Thursday.
The Patriots also beat Baldwin 25-22, 25-18, 25-14 on Monday.
HARBOR SPRINGS — Cadillac dropped a 7-0 decision to Harbor Springs in a non-league contest.
“We have a few players injured right now so were able to bring up a few JV players and give them some varsity experience,” Cadillac coach Paul King said.
Freshman Marshall Soules made seven saves in goal for the Vikings.
Cadillac is at Suttons Bay on Thursday.
