MCBAIN — Pine River used strong serving to beat Evart 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 in an MHSAA Division 3 volleyball district match Monday at McBain.
The Bucks advance to meet Lake City in Wednesday’s second semifinal. McBain and Manton meet in the first match at 5:30 p.m.
“Tonight was a good win for us,” Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. “We continued our hard work that we had at our weekend tournament and just keep rolling.
“Our serving continues to help us set the tone.”
Madi Sparks paced Pine River with 10 kills and 13 digs while Emily Lockhart had eight kills and eight digs. Miriam Johnson had eight kills while Alayna Nichols dished out 27 assists and seven digs.
MESICK — Forest Area and Mesick are moving on.
Each won a match Monday in a Division 4 district at Mesick to move into the semifinal round Wednesday.
The host Bulldogs swept Buckley 25-22, 25-12, 25-19.
“It’s nice to pull out the win tonight,” Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. “We need to take each match one point at a time and stay focused on communicating in a positive way.
“The first set we played a bit nervous so I’m hoping that the girls can take the confidence from this win onto Wednesday.”
Kelsey Quiggin led the way with an ace, 10 kills and 12 digs while Celeste Hallett had two aces, 11 assists, a kill and 12 digs. Rebecca McCree had a block, four kills and 11 digs while Kylie Sexton had three aces and two kills.
Jazmyn Mills had an ace, an assist, three kills and nine digs while Maddy Spoor had two aces, three assists and three digs.
Forest Area beat Marion 25-5, 25-21, 17-25, 25-19 to move on.
Lauren McConnell had eight aces and 21 digs while Taylor Muth dished out five kills and 21 assists. Gracie Schroeder had five kills while Desjenea Perkins had eight.
Jersey Patton recorded 32 digs and Natalie Lenhart had seven kills.
The Warriors meet Northern Michigan Christian in the first semifinal Wednesday while the Bulldogs face Baldwin.
