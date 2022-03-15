BIG RAPIDS — Seeing the ball go in the basket means a lot.
Other than the obvious points, it’s about confidence to keep taking shots and it often makes you play harder on the other end of the court.
Cadillac got off to a strong start and used that to beat Standish-Sterling 62-48 in a Division 2 boys basketball regional semifinal contest Monday at Big Rapids High School.
The Vikings (18-5 overall) advance to Wednesday’s regional final where they’ll meet Escanaba at Petoskey High School. The Eskymos (19-4) beat Sault Ste. Marie 41-29 on Monday. Tip-off is 6 p.m. Wednesday.
With senior standout Cole Jenema still battling an ankle injury, it was junior guard Jaden Montague stepping to the forefront for the Vikings by driving to the basket or pulling up on the perimeter.
“Once I had my first couple of takes, I realized it was kind of hard for them to guard me so I just kept taking them to see what I could get,” Montague said. “A lot of them went went so I just kept doing it.”
Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said Montague has stepped up more than just his scoring of late.
“He’s really brought even more from a leadership standout,” Benzenberg said. “He’s really increased that and has been kind of a vocal guy for us.
“We thought he’d have a good game tonight getting to the rim and they weren’t able to figure that out.”
Standish-Sterling (22-2) did lead 7-2 early but Cadillac quickly erased that and the Panthers never led again.
Sophomore Charlie Howell hit a 3-pointer right before the buzzer to end the first quarter and the Vikings were up 21-10 after the first eight minutes of play.
Cadillac kept adding to that and led 31-14 after a jumper by Montague with 4:21 to go in the first half.
“It always feels good to have somebody chasing you versus you having to chase because it exerts so much energy,” Benzenberg said.
“They came out 7-2 and I’m thinking ‘oh crap, here we go.’
“But our guys answered. Jaden off the bounce was really key to us in kind of building that lead and then we held on.”
The Vikings led 37-22 at halftime before Standish-Sterling made more of a game of it in the second half.
Cadillac led 47-34 going into the fourth quarter before the Panthers started a little bit of a rally.
Standish-Sterling cut it to nine and then down eight early in the fourth quarter but Howell and Jenema stepped up to silence the rally.
Cadillac was up 10 after a pair of free throws by Howell made it 51-41 with 4:15 remaining.
“They started face-guarding me in the second half but Cole and Charlie started taking over so I was glad for that,” Montague added.
Montague paced the Vikings with 20 points while Jenema had 14 and Howell scored 11.
Benzenberg also commended Howell’s defense in holding the Panthers’ Truman King to just two points after the junior averaged around 15 this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.