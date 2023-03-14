CLARE — Deja vu in the state tournament can be a dangerous thing.
Just because you handled a team one year, doesn’t mean you’re going to do it again.
And while Cadillac eventually took care of business, the Vikings got punched in the mouth early on, too.
Cadillac overcame a slow start and beat Standish-Sterling 61-42 in a Division 2 boys basketball contest regional contest Monday at Clare.
The win sends the Vikings (21-4 overall) into Wednesday’s regional title game at Gaylord against Kingsford. The Flivvers (21-3) beat Boyne City 69-56 to advance. Tip-off is 7 p.m.
Consider Monday’s win over the Panthers (21-1) a little bit of a wake-up call for Cadillac.
“I think we definitely underestimated them at the start knowing that we handled business last year, seeing their schedule and seeing their scores,” Cadillac junior forward Charlie Howell said. “We definitely were in over our heads early but we settled in for sure in the second quarter and we just handled business from there.”
The biggest area where Cadillac struggled early came on the defensive end of the court, something the Vikings don’t often do.
“Defensively, we were not good in the first quarter,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “Whatever they had, it was way too many points for us to give up.
“We really struggled to guard the basketball to start the game and I credit Standish. They came out and punched us in the mouth. We were not ready to play. If that happens Wednesday night, our season’s over so we have to make sure we are ready to go from the jump.”
Standish-Sterling led 14-11 after the first quarter but Cadillac weathered the storm and largely dominated the Panthers the rest of the way. The Vikings outscore Standish 22-11 in the second quarter to lead 33-25 at halftime and then really turned up the defense in the second half.
“After the first quarter, I thought we were pretty good defensively, particularly in the second half,” Benzenberg added.
A layup by Teegan Baker stretched the lead to 26-20 before a pair of free throws by Eli Main made it 28-20 with 2:50 to go in the first half. A layup by Gavin Goetz stretched it to 30-20 with 2:32 remaining.
Cadillac struggled with its outside shooting, leaving Howell, Kyle McGowan and Gavin Goetz to get things moving down low.
“We definitely rely heavily on the three-point shot and having Jaden (Montague) as our main shooter not on his A game today, we really had to rely on Kyle, Gavin and I to make some stuff happen down low,” Howell said.
The funny thing is it usually works the opposite where the outside shooting pulls teams out of a zone defense like the one Standish-Sterling used Monday.
“It would have made it a lot easier (to play down low) if we had hit a couple of those shots early,” Benzenberg said. “That’s the thing about when you’re playing a zone team…if you don’t make shots early, they continue to pack and pack and pack and that makes all of those passes tougher.
“Credit our guys, though. We were able to get some things going high-low.”
Cadillac led 47-32 going into the fourth quarter and the Vikings finally put the nail in the coffin midway through the quarter when Howell converted a putback to make it 52-34 with 4:12 remaining after a couple of turnovers.
Howell finished with 24 points and nine rebounds while Montague had 12 points. Baker had nine points, four assists and three steals while Goetz added seven rebounds and five assists.
