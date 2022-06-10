SCOTTVILLE — Max Hammond made sure his team’s offense had time to warm up.
And when he wasn’t throwing strikes, the Reed City sophomore was putting on a clinic at the plate, too.
Hammond pitched three innings of no-hit ball and drove in six runs himself as the Coyotes beat Pine River 18-3 in a Division 3 regional semifinal contest Thursday at Mason County Central High School.
The win sends Reed City (21-15-1 overall) into a regional championship game Saturday at Harbor Springs High School. Game time is 12:30 p.m. Houghton and Standish-Sterling meet in the first regional final at 10 a.m. with the quarterfinal game set for 3 p.m.
The Coyotes put single runs on the board in the second and third innings Thursday but then put up six in the fourth and four in the fifth as the proverbial wheels feel off for Pine River.
“We started off a little slow but we hit the ball much, much better in the latter half of the game,” Reed City coach Eric Grannis said. “Pine River has a couple of good pitchers and what they do well is change up speeds compared to every other team we see.
“We’ve been kind of gearing up for velocity throughout the playoffs and they don’t necessarily have the velocity you’ll see this far and that’s good because it does mess up a hitter’s timing.”
As Reed City gradually warmed up offensively, Hammond took care of the rest.
He went three innings, allowing no runs on no hits and one walk while striking out nine of the 10 batters he faced.
“When Max is on, he can be unhittable,” Grannis said. “He was on today and it’s fun to watch. He was fantastic.”
Hammond led the Coyotes at the plate, as well, with four hits and six RBIs. Included in that total was a grand slam in the top of the sixth inning.
“He sees pitches well,” Grannis said of Hammond. “He sees good pitches and he jumps on good pitches.
“He’s got Xavier Allen hitting behind him and that adds a lot of protection, too, because Xavier hits the ball well. We feel like our top three are pretty dangerous.”
That offensive pressure got to Pine River as the Bucks hurt themselves with six defensive errors that helped the game get out of hand.
“I thought Dillon (Blood) did a good job and then when I switched pitchers, they started teeing off on us,” Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said. “We dropped pop-ups out in the field and booted some grounders.
“You’ve got to make plays. (Reed City) is a good team.”
Also for Reed City, Treyvor Conklin had two hits and three RBIs; Allen a hit; Trent Howell three hits and four RBIs; Isaac Williams two hits; Bryce Wein three hits; Noah Morgan a hit; and Spencer Hansen three hits and two RBIs.
Reed City faced St. Francis earlier in the season, falling 3-1 and 10-0, to the Gladiators.
“We know they’re good and they’ve got a lefty that they’ll probably throw against us,” Grannis said. “I feel like we’re in a good spot where we can compete.”
Blood took the loss for Pine River, allowing two earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out one.
At the plate, Nate Marks had a hit; Cole Hill a hit and an RBI; Jordan Nelson a hit; Jake Smith a hit and an RBI; and Blood an RBI.
