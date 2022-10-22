MCBAIN — And now they wait.
It’s likely McBain has qualified for the MHSAA football playoffs at 5-4 overall but the Ramblers will have to wait with everyone else until the pairings are officially announced Sunday evening.
McBain got that fifth win by beating Muskegon Heights 56-0 in a non-conference contest Friday night.
“Our kids did what we needed them to do,” McBain coach Pat Maloney said.
“We’ve given ourselves a chance.”
The Ramblers overwhelmed a Muskegon Heights team that came into the game winless.
Maloney gave the Tigers credit, though, for fighting hard.
“Their kids didn’t quit and played as hard as they could,” he said.
Isaac Baas paced McBain with 42 yards and a touchdown on three carries while Kalvin McGillis had 34 yards on six carries.
Bryce Akom added 34 yards and a TD on four carries.
MANTON — That’s a much better feeling going into the off-season.
Manton scored a 33-15 win over Johannesburg-Lewiston in a non-conference football game Friday night to wrap up its season.
The Rangers finish at 4-5 overall and likely not enough playoff points to sneak into the post-season.
“We were able to get everybody in the game and it was great to be able to send the seniors out with a win,” Manton coach Eric Salani said.
“We’ve got a very young team.”
The biggest news for Manton is it took care of the ball.
The Rangers executed offensively and didn’t turn it over while forcing a couple of turnovers of their own.
“We executed really well and that was great to see,” Salani said.
Leon Barber ran for 92 yards and a three touchdowns and also scored another TD on a fumble recovery.
Logan Baker added 86 yards rushing, Andrew Phillips 43 and Lenny Schmidt 40.
Winters hit Phillips for a 65-yard TD pass also ran for another himself.
Winters also intercepted a pass on defense.
