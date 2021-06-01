CADILLAC — The two seniors had their final local day in the sun.
The sophomore served notice she's going to be a force to be reckoned with.
Cadillac's Chloie Musta, McBain's Maggie O'Malley and Pine River's Lynnesia Belvin had the best days on the girls' side of the 48th annual Cadillac News Track and Field Invitational Monday.
Musta, on her final day at home, left on a good note. She won the 400-meter dash in a personal-best time of 58.59 seconds, took third in the 800 in 2:32.00, ran the anchor leg of the 3200 relay that finished first in 9:52.90 and finished it up anchoring the 1600 relay to a first-place finish of 4:23.68.
Musta's performance in the 400 was something to be proud of and may keep her in the race at Saturday's MHSAA Division 2 State Finals.
"That went a lot better than expected, that's for sure," Musta laughed. "I finally broke 59 which is pretty cool.
"I am still up in the air about states. I feel like I have a better shot at a title in the 800 because I don't have the leg speed like all those other girls do."
Musta's 800 came about 10 minutes after her 400 and there was nothing left in the tank. Buckley freshman Aidan Harrand won the 800 in a personal-best time of 2:21.14.
Musta was joined by Kendall Schopieray, Ellie Cool and Renee Brines in a PR in the 3200, just ahead of the state finals.
"To have our best time of the season is pretty awesome considering we have states this weekend and we just ran on Friday (at MITCA Team Finals)," Musta said. "It's pretty encouraging to know that we can pull a 9:52 the week before states."
Musta was third when she got the baton in the 1600 relay (Schopieray, Cool, Marisa Mazza) but turned up the gas on the home stretch to pass Pine River's final runner and win.
"We were just going for first," Musta said. "It's now or never because it was my last leg of that relay ever so I might as well just let it all out."
O'Malley marked her final Cadillac News Meet with a good day, too. She won the Paul McMullen Memorial 1600 in 5:23.65, won the 3200 in 11:34.77, was on the third-place 3200 relay and the third-place 1600 relay.
She heard McMullen speak before a regional meet one time and said it meant something special to win the race now named after him.
"Winning that race was special, especially with his parents here," O'Malley said. "Those speeches were all great, too, and it was tear-jerking listening to all of them.
"The race was actually pretty good for me. I thought Kendall and Molly (Harding) were going to be a little bit closer. I didn't feel my best so I just winged it and went."
O'Malley was shooting for the meet record in the 3200 but it's a tough one to tackle with no one pushing you. She won the race in 11:34.77.
"I didn't do as well as I expected," she said. "I definitely was shooting for the record but you can't always get what you want."
Belvin, just a sophomore, served notice she's going to be a force as she won the 100 dash in 13.40 seconds, the 200 dash in 27.38 seconds, anchored the first-place 800 relay (1:52.63) and was on the second-place 1600 relay.
Forest Area's Emily Norkowski won the 100 hurdles in 16.36 seconds while McBain's Analiese Fredin won the 300 hurdles in 50.03 seconds.
McBain's Adyson Nederhood won the shot put at 34-feet, 8-inches while Marion's Harley Bear won the discus at 98-9. Evart's Kara Henry won the high jump at 5-1 and Cadillac's Madisyn Lundquist won the pole vault at 8-9.
Evart's Mackenzi VanBuren won the long jump at 15-1.75 and Lake City won the 400 relay in 53.74 seconds.
