REMUS — Chloie Musta got what she wanted more than anything.
Derek Rood reinforced himself as a strong competitor.
The two Cadillac standouts had the best days in a good day overall for the Vikings in an MHSAA Division 2 track and field regional meet Saturday at Chippewa Hills High School.
For Musta, it was a chance to steal a little bit of the spotlight away from Petoskey standout Emma Squires.
The two seniors battled in cross country last fall, were two of the top runners on Saturday and will see each other again at Wednesday's Big North Conference Championships before the Division 2 State Finals on June 5 at Zeeland.
Musta passed Squires in the final 100 meters of the 800-meter run to take first in 2:20.34, ahead of Squires' 2:20.83.
"I wasn't expecting to beat Emma," Musta said. "I was honestly just going for time because I figured she'd run super fast.
"I don't know how to explain it…I am super happy, though. I knew I could get her in that last 200 (meters)."
Musta also cruised to victory in the 400 dash, taking first in 60.05 seconds.
"I was kind of expecting to win it because I was seeded first by a couple of seconds," she said. "I wasn't really going for time but for place so I could focus more on the 800."
Musta started the day by anchoring the 3200 relay to a third-place finish in 9:55.86 which qualifies the Vikings on time. Joining her in the foursome are Kendall Schopieray, Renee Brines and Ellie Cool.
"That was a really good way to start the day for us," Musta said. "Everybody did way better than we expected."
Joining those four girls at the state finals is senior Peace Odiase who had her breakthrough day, as well. Odiase finished second in the 100 hurdles in a personal-best time of 16.68 seconds to qualify for the state finals for the first time.
Cadillac's girls finished third as a team with 74.25 points behind Petoskey (115.5) and Freeland (114).
On the boys' side, it was Rood who stepped up his game in the 110 hurdles as he took first in a personal-best time of 15.79 seconds. That was just .08 seconds ahead of Freeland senior Easton Armstrong, who took second at 15.87.
Rood's regional title came with a lot of help from injured teammate Logan Boolman.
"I ran the 15.8 a couple of weeks ago and then I hadn't been able to replicate it," Rood said. "In the first race, I was kind of floating over them. Logan really helped me out and got me through what I needed to work on. I knew I had it in me.
"The start of the race wasn't really good but I fixed it as the race went on. I was talking to Logan and he said I was still accelerating throughout the race where the Freeland kid hit one speed and kind of stayed there. I couldn't have gotten here without Logan pushing me and critiquing every little thing."
Joining Rood at the finals as an individual is senior Ben Kohler who took second in the 400 dash in a personal-best time of 52.57 seconds.
Both Rood and Kohler are part of a 1600 relay team with Matteo Letizio and Teegan Baker that took second in 3:40.85 to qualify, as well.
Cadillac's 800 relay team of Chris Reinhold, Aden Gurden, Kohler and Jakob Bartman took second in 1:35.84 to qualify for the finals, too.
