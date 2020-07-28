National high school federation leader expects football delay

So far, nothing new.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced July 17 that it plans to proceed with its fall sports season — like normal — amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are contingency plans in place, but the hope is to start all sports on time.
There's expected to be another announcement later this week as the group's Representative Council is set to meet Wednesday to hear an update on how the state stands in regards to the pandemic.
This comes as a handful of much larger downstate school districts — Lansing, Ann Arbor and now Grand Rapids — are opting to at least start the 2020-21 academic year entirely online because of concerns related to the pandemic.
Up here, we still seem to be in a better place. While we've seen the uptick in cases that would undoubtedly come upon re-opening, our positivity rate on SARS-CoV-2 tests has generally stayed under 2 percent — a pretty good number.
The statewide positivity average for Sunday was 3.06 percent — much, much, much better than states to the south and west who are seeing positivity rates nearing a frightening 30 percent.
So, a couple of talking points as we inch closer to football hopefully starting on Aug. 10 and the remainder of sports beginning Aug. 12.
They come from Dr. Karissa Niehoff, executive director of the National Federation of State High School Associations. Niehoff talked to national media on a webinar for more than an hour Monday about what might happen this fall, can there be school sports if kids aren't physically in school, the impact of co-curricular activities on kids and a host of other things.
First, according to an NFHS map of the country marking 2020-21 sports calendar changes, 27 states — including Michigan — have made no alterations and 24 have made alterations, six of which have moved football from the fall to another season.
Speaking generally, Niehoff said she thinks football will be delayed. California, Nevada, New Mexico, Virginia, Washington state and Washington D.C. will play football at some other time than the fall.
That map, she said, is changing almost daily as we get closer to when high school sports should be starting.
There seems to be momentum behind playing some low-impact sports this fall and moving high-impact sports like football and boys soccer to part of the spring.
Niehoff agreed.
"If kids are back on campus, we will likely see a phase-in certainly to sports like cross country, golf, tennis — in some states, those individual sports are in the fall, other states they’re in the spring. More full-contact sports like football, I think we will see a delay," she said. "Is it likely that we will be playing football as we’ve previously scheduled it to be, without testing, without mitigation? I don’t know.
"Each individual state will be making those decisions. I think, quite frankly, we are in a pattern of delay for the higher-risk sports like football, whereas other sports will engage in more traditional competition earlier. I think the best approach is to take activities one by one. Some activities are much lower risk in terms of distance between participants, potential aerosol spread and we can look at all the options out there and say, ‘Yeah, we know which ones those are.’ Golf players are at much less risk than a football player — those are the two extremes. I think we can bring activities back sooner that are lower risk and maybe that’s the approach to take that might be considered best practice. I don’t think that it’s because one can’t go back on time, all shouldn’t, unless of course kids physically aren’t even in the building at all for some reason. I think there could be a way, if kids are not engaged in in-person learning, that there might be a way to engage in co-curricular activity that’s outside, not in the building.
While mitigating the COVID risk by not playing football or soccer is one thing, the fact remains that positive cases of the disease will crop up in a school setting.
How that's handled is one of the multi-million dollar questions.
"We certainly are seeing state associations developing action plans for how to isolate and ultimately quarantine any positive tests," Niehoff said. "I think we will see a phase-in approach closely aligned with whether or not kids will be back in classrooms. (Tuesday), we have another roundtable with executive directors (of each state association). We will be discussing strategies for actually implementing sport if in fact kids are not back into classrooms. Probably talking about outdoor sports if they’re not in fact with one another in an indoor (classroom) setting."
The question of if school sports can be held if there's no in-person learning also was talked about. Niehoff understands the optics around it but also believes there's a huge need for kids to be engaged with each other in some way.
"I’ll say personally, I believe that it’s feasible. But, again, the philosophy of a school district regarding the connection between the academic half of the day and co-curricular half of the day, I certainly appreciate that if there is a concern about an optic that one might be more important than another or there’s a concern there that might be a local concern, absolutely respect it and appreciate it," she said. "I was a high school principal — I get it. But I also think that in places where we can responsibly provide resources to get kids engaged in something that has to do with the life of the school, the life of the team, the life of the activity and the mentorship of the coach, all of the things that those experiences do, I think it’s feasible — absolutely feasible — to implement those kinds of programs without in-person learning because likely there’s a lot of online learning that’s going on so they are engaged in something that’s academic.
"The facilities would just need to be safe and the approach to being present would have to be appropriate."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.