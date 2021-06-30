MCBAIN — Olyvia Nederhood had been leaning toward continuing her basketball career at Mid-Michigan Community College for a while.
The recent McBain graduate had been courted by the previous coach but wanted to find out who the new coach was going to be before making a commitment.
After J.T. Cleveland was named as the coach late last month, one of the first things on his “to-do‘ list was to contact Olyvia, a hard-nosed three-year varsity player at guard and wing for the Ramblers of coach Drew Bronkema, and gauge her interest in coming.
Olyvia, who was also encouraged to come to Mid-Michigan by her former McBain teammate and good friend Couper Agema, a shooting guard who will be entering her second year with the Laker program, subsequently met with the Lakers’ new coach and discovered he was “super-super nice.‘ It also helped immensely that the up-tempo “run-and-shoot‘ philosophy Cleveland brings to Mid-Michigan fits Olyvia to a tee.
And so it was with happy smiles that Olyvia signed her letter-of-intent on Sunday evening at the high school to play hoops for Mid-Michigan, flanked by parents James and Emily with younger sister Adyson, a junior this year, looking on along with coach Cleveland and a Laker assistant and friends and teammates.
“I’m super-pumped and super-excited,‘ said Olyvia, who played and ran the floor for McBain and coach Bronkema with a “super‘ kind of exuberance that was evident to everyone.
“The coach was super-super nice and I really like what he had to say and how he wanted to run the team,‘ she added. “He let me know he wanted me to be there and that felt very welcoming and knowing Couper was already on the team really helped too. Now I can’t wait to get started.‘
Nederhood could either be described as a No. 2 guard who rebounded like a forward during her prep career at McBain, or a wing who could shoot from the perimeter and handle the ball. She brings experience in the backcourt and the wing position with her to Mid-Michigan along with a willingness to pound the ball inside when the occasion calls for it and to battle it out under the boards.
“I was a guard for McBain but I really liked being a rebounder,‘ she acknowledged, and the stats from this year bear her out. Nederhood, typically not the tallest player on the floor, knew how to position herself inside and was the leading rebounder for a Rambler team known for its physicality and toughness while posting an undefeated regular-season record in 2021 that also included an MHSAA Division 3 district championship with a tense come-from-behind victory over Houghton Lake on the home floor.
Bronkema believes Nederhood’s competitive fires will burn brightly for the Mid-Michigan program.
“Olyvia brings a competitive toughness to the Mid-Michigan program,‘ Bronkema said.
“She did a great job setting the tone not only in our games but our practices as well. She attacks the hoop with authority but can shoot the ball too. She’s a well-rounded player who provides intensity and physical toughness at both ends of the floor.‘
Bronkema said he is excited to see how both his former players Olyvia and Couper fare this year under coach Cleveland.
“I’m thrilled for the girls to get a chance to play together again at the next level and thrilled they have the chance to impact the future at Mid-Michigan,‘ he said. “This is a great thing for Olyvia and Couper and it’s great for our program at McBain too.‘
