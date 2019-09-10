New Missaukee COA Director

The new executive director of the Missaukee County Commission on Aging is a familiar face in the community. Heather Harris-Jensen capably served as the executive director of the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce the past three years before being hired for this new role. She is very much looking forward to serving the seniors of Missaukee. She originally developed a passion for helping the elderly while serving as a CNA at Lakeview and then at Autumnwood while attaining her college degree. Harris-Jensen is being introduced to the Missaukee County Commissioners as the new COA Director today by COA Board Chairperson Pat Smith.
photo by Mike Dunn
