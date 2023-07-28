Hold the presses! It’s berry-picking time!
I’ve always fancied myself to be a hunter-gatherer.
I’ve consumed a lot more calories through the years, though, by eating more venison than I have from the berries I’ve picked.
It seems I’m always a day late and a dollar short when wild berries are in season.
When I finally make it to the briars lining the field edges and the brambles filling the forest openings each summer, I find only a few dried-out seed clusters the birds overlooked. I come away empty handed.
Am I a hunter?
Yes.
Am I a gatherer?
Not so much.
As I survey the barren vines, though, I always wonder how many berries were there to begin with.
We read about berries being a part of our forerunners’ diets. I can’t imagine, though, that the fruity orbs played a huge role in a subsistence diet, at least not in this area. Not judging from the number of berries I find nor from the vines that make rags of my clothing as I pass through them during rabbit season.
I’m guessing the folks who came before us ate berries by the handful, not by the bowlful. And they may have mostly dried the ones they saved and used them in pemmican or something.
I like to dream, though, of nature’s abundance.
I’ve read novels about woodsmen picking buckets of berries and selling them in town. I’ve read about farmers’ wives who filled root-cellar shelves with jars of wild berries and who cooked pies and jellies with the fruit they found. I want to believe those tales are true and not just a figment of some writer’s imagination.
Even as I hope those tales have a grain of truth, I’m skeptical.
To me, Mother Nature is a coquette who skips around wearing summer’s opulent colors for eye shadow, dyes her hair with the sunset, teases us with winsome smiles and swirling skirts and then tosses mere handfuls of luscious berries our way.
If we really want berries, we’ll buy the ones horticulturists have developed and farmers have nurtured. We might owe Luther Burbank more than we owe Little Miss Mother Nature.
So, I was delighted a few days ago when I passed some tangles of brambles while I had my dog out for a romp in the field.
There, on a thorny vine, perched a lone blackberry. But surrounding it was a host of others just coming on. There, I exclaimed to myself. That’s the bounty I’ve been waiting for.
I was so excited that I begged Dave Foley, my fellow Outdoor page scribe, to let me take his space this week and rush the news to print.
Surely this weekend all those little green promises I saw will be ripe and a wild profusion of berries will be ready to fall in our berry-picking buckets. People will want to know.
Remember coquettish Mother Nature who tosses a scant number of Mardi Gras beads our direction and then laughs in our faces? She struck again. My hoped-for abundance? I’m still waiting.
I’ve been going to the wild brambles morning and evening to pick berries. Each trip, I find a few. It’s slim pickings. Still, I do my part. I pick the few ripe berries I find. I wash them and add them to the quart-size baggie I have in the freezer. The baggie is still less than half full. It’s no wonder we claim the old pioneers eked out a living. Eking is correct.
A lot of unripe berries remain on the vines, though. I’m betting this weekend will be the time to go after them. Fellow optimists, take note.
