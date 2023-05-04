TRAVERSE CITY — A week ago, it was Cornerstone University.
Now, it's Turtle Creek Stadium.
Here's wondering if Comerica Park is available.
While that's not happening anytime soon, Cadillac's baseball team got another chance to play in a nice facility as it beat McBain 11-0 and 9-6 in a non-league doubleheader Thursday at the home of the Traverse City Pit Spitters.
"It was nice to get back out on the field and play," Cadillac coach Josh Franklin said. "After nearly a week off, I was worried we would have lost some momentum.
"I thought we came out excited to play and we played fairly solid most of the night. Everyone was able to contribute and it made for a fun atmosphere. McBain played hard and we saw some things we need to work on."
Miles Maury got the win in game one, allowing no earned runs on no hits and a walk while striking out one in an inning work. Jackson Stuart went the rest of the way, allowing no runs on six hits and no walks while striking out four.
At the plate, Keenan Suminski had two hits and an RBI; Eli Main two hits, including a double, and four RBIs; Charlie Howell a double and an RBI; Stuart a hit and an RBI; Maury an RBI; McKinley a hit and an RBI; Connor Larr a double; Drew Kornacki a hit and an RBI; Cavin Hoffert a hit; and Nate Roberts two hits.
Eli Baker took the loss in game one for McBain, allowing two earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out one in two innings of work.
At the plate, Baker had a hit; Trey Boven a hit; Carson Murphy two hits; and Kaden Abrahamson two hits.
"We played OK the first game," McBain coach Shaun Murphy said. "Eli, Trey and Gavin all pitched well but we just made a few too many errors and couldn't get the bats going."
Suminski got the win in game two as six players pitched.
At the plate, Main tripled in a run; Cade James had a hit; Suminski a hit; Howell a hit; Maury an RBI; McKinley a hit; Coby Franklin a hit and an RBI; and Kornacki a hit and two RBIs.
For McBain, Baker doubled; Boven had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Holden Kanouse a hit and an RBI; Colton Haverkamp a hit and an RBI; Daniel McEllhinney two hits; Murphy a hit; Abrahamson a hit; and Bryce Hughston a hit.
"We didn't start the game well and that was probably the difference," Mulder said. "I was very proud with how we battled, though.
"We never gave up, continued to chip away and had a chance to really tighten it up in the last inning."
Cadillac (9-9) is at Gaylord today while McBain is at Beal City on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Vikings blank Bobcats
CADILLAC — Cadillac cruised to an 8-0 win over Bay City John Glenn in a non-league dual match.
"The team's focus today was to look at limiting their own unforced errors," Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said.
Haylee Groen won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Jaylyn Hamilton won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
Ellery Schaefer won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 while Sara Outman won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.
Madalie Dickerson and Brooke Ellens won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles while Karsyn Kastl and Aly Baker won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.
Adri Beydoun and Averee Heuker won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 while Katie Graham and Donna Hunyh won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4.
Cadillac hosts Alma today and Alpena on Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Titans blank Vikings
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West beat Cadillac 2-0 in a Big North Conference contest.
Jazmin Angell made eight saves in goal for the Vikings.
"It was a tough defensive match for us tonight," Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. "TC West is a well-organized, technical team that passes well but we responded with a solid defensive effort and really held them back well.
"We cut out passes and played good individual defense. I knew it was going to be a hard one for our young team and I was impressed and proud of how we held them back."
Cadillac hosts Elk Rapids today.
