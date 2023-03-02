WALKERVILLE — Northern Michigan Christian did what needed to do and gets to play for a trophy.
The Comets beat host Walkerville 50-2 in a Division 4 district contest Wednesday.
NMC (10-10 overall) faces Manistee Catholic (18-5) for the district title Friday.
“The girls did a great job tonight,” NMC coach Rich Bennett said of Wednesday’s win.
“We played well defensively and communicated well as a team.
“We had balanced rebounding on both ends of the court which allowed second-chance opportunities for scoring.”
NMC led 15-2 after the first quarter and 31-2 at halftime.
Paige Ebels paced the Comets with 10 points, six rebounds and seven steals while Jada VanNoord added 10 points, as well. Elly Bennett added seven points and seven rebounds.
MANISTEE — Manton hung around and made things interesting before dropping a 43-33 decision to Benzie Central in a Division 3 district contest at Manistee.
The Rangers led early, up 14-6 after the first quarter before the Huskies turned it around to lead 21-16 at halftime and 30-23 going into the fourth quarter.
Manton wasn’t done, though, as Leah Helsel hit a 3-pointer to cut it to just 34-33 with about two and half minutes remaining but the Rangers couldn’t get over the hump after that.
“We got off to a little bit of a rocky start but we were able to settle in and went on an 8-0 run to finish the first quarter,” Manton coach Jon Paul Katona said. “I thought we got a little bit tired in the second quarter and they went on a nice run.
“I appreciate our girls’ tenacity. They never stopped fighting.”
Helsel had a big night with 24 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals while Aliyah Geary added six points, four rebounds and five steals. Genna Alexander added nine rebounds and four steals.
BUCKELY — Mesick dropped a 46-29 decision to Onekama in a Division 4 district contest at Buckley.
Kayla McCoy paced the Bulldogs with 16 points and Cassie Sexton added five.
Mesick hosts Big Rapids Crossroads in a West Michigan D Conference makeup game today
