NMC advances to D4 golf finals

TWIN LAKE — Moving on.
Again.
Northern Michigan Christian took second in an MHSAA Division 4 golf regional Tuesday at Stonegate Golf Club to advance to the state finals for the second straight year.
Grandville Calvin Christian won the title with a 334 while the Comets were second at 344, Wyoming Tri-unity third at 368, Manton seventh at 382, McBain 13th at 465 and Mesick 14th at 490.
“We had a great day today,” NMC coach Jeff VanNoord said. “Stonegate played extremely tough. The fairways and greens were very fast and challenging.
“We had to think our way around the golf course. The 344 we put up shows both the talent of our players and the progress we have made throughout the season. We are excited to represent ourselves and NMC at the state tournament next week.”
Titus Best paced NMC with an 84 while Blair DeZeeuw and Emmitt Baas each shot 86s. Cam Baas had an 87 and Dries VanNoord a 92.
The D4 State Finals will be held June 9-10 at Bedford Valley in Battle Creek.
Fabio Castro paced Manton with an 89 while Lincoln Hicks shot a 96, Connor Garno 97 and Mateo Powell a 100.
“We were seeded ninth and to be able to finish seventh and only be 14 shots out of third was a pleasant surprise,” Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said. “As a team, we shot 46 strokes better than last year. The whole team really took a huge step forward this year and I am already looking forward to next season.”
Spencer Reed paced McBain with a 96 while Braylon Pace shot a 100, Kalvin McGillis a 121 and Kade Weaver a 148.
Diego Ham paced Mesick with a 100 while Andrew Spencer shot a 121, Isaac Pfister a 126 and Tyler Hall a 143.
BRETHREN — Northern Michigan Christian took care of business, beating Big Rapids Crossroads 8-1 in a Division 4 district contest at Brethren High School.
“The heat and a dry field definitely affected our rhythm of our offense but we were able to overcome and still score some great goals,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said. “We’re looking forward to the finals.”
Jada VanNoord paced the Comets with two goals and three assists while Paige Ebels had a goal and an assist. Makala VanPolen had a goal and an assist while Emerson Bosscher also scored. Aria Cucinella scored two goals and added an assist while Kylee Winkle also scored.
Harper Tossey was in goal for NMC.
The Comets (15-3 overall) advance to face Shelby in Thursday’s district final at 5 p.m. The Tigers beat Buckley 4-2 in Tuesday’s second semifinal.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Cadillac saw its season come to an end with a 2-0 loss to Mount Pleasant in a Division 2 district contest.
The Oilers scored in the 11th minute when the ball bounced in off the crossbar and then again in the 72nd minute to seal it.
“We fought hard defensively against a good team,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “Mount Pleasant is a quick attacking team so we had to recover quickly. Our center back, Avery Mickelson, hustled several players off the ball and led the way defensively.
“On the attacking end, we looked to our senior, Georgette Sake, whose speed kept alive our scoring chances. We hustled to the very end. I’m so proud of the work these girls put in this season. We’re a young team but we have improved so much and almost every game showed growth. While we will miss Georgette’s attacking ability, we’ve got a strong core group with experience to battle next year.”
