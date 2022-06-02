MCBAIN — A little more tense than they might have liked but it was still a win.
Northern Michigan Christian opened Division 4 girls soccer district play by beating Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 6-1 Wednesday at home.
The win sends the Comets (17-0-1 overall) into Friday’s finale at 6 p.m. against Buckley. The Bears beat Big Rapids Crossroads 4-1.
Sacred Heart, a newer program, brought athleticism and some speed to the field and the game was closer than the final score indicated.
“We came out a bit anxious, excited and had a hard time finding our rhythm in the first half,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said. “Sacred Heart attacked with numbers and speed but our defense rose to the challenge, played smart and relentless.”
NMC got on the board first when Jada VanNoord scored 12 minutes into the contest off an assist from Sofia Rubio but the Irish came right back with a goal of their own a minute later and it was 1-1 at the break.
The Comets settled down in the second half, though, and began playing to their strengths.
“In the second half, our offense started to find each other, pass the ball and attack with purpose,” Jen VanNoord said. “We stayed organized, took good shots and kept our pressure.
“I am extremely proud of this team getting back to another district final and remaining undefeated.”
ROSCOMMON — Make that a perfect finish.
Evart wrapped a perfect run through the Highland Conference softball slate by beating Roscommon 8-1 and 20-1 on Wednesday.
The Wildcats (26-5 overall) finish league play at 14-0.
Addy Gray got the win in game one for Evart, allowing one earned run on one hit and three walks while striking out 15.
At the plate, Gray had a hit; Katelyn Gostlin two hits and an RBI; Ally Theunick two hits and four RBIs; Kylynn Thompson a hit; Skylar Baumgardner a hit; Kayanne Tiedt a hit and an RBI; and Brooklyn Decker a hit.
Gray got the win in game, going the first two innings. She allowed one earned run on two hits and no walks while striking out three.
At the plate, Gray had two hits and an RBI; Gostlin two hits and an RBI; Theunick two hits and two RBIs; Baumgardner a hit; Tiedt a hit and three RBIs; Riley Brigham two htis and three RBIs; and Decker three hits.
Evart faces McBain in a Division 3 district contest Saturday at Pine River.
BIG RAPIDS — Cadillac wrapped up regular-season play by sweeping Kalkaska 1-0 and 12-5 in a pair of non-conference games played at Ferris State on Wednesday.
Ashlyn Lundquist got the win in the opener, allowing no runs on three hits and two walks while striking out 14.
At the plate, Cassie Jenema had a hit; Stella Balcom a hit; Brooklyn Hoffert a triple; Marisa Wilde a hit; and Taryn Regnerus a hit.
Lindquist pitched the first three innings and picked up the win in game two, as well. She allowed no runs on two hits and a walk while striking out three.
At the plate, Lundquist had two hits and two RBIs; Balcom a hit; Hoffert two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Mady Smith two hits and an RBI; Wilde two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs; Lilly Allen a hit and an RBI; Regnerus two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; and Grace Drabik a hit and two RBIs.
Cadillac (9-16 overall) faces host Alma in a Division 2 district contest on Saturday.
BEAR LAKE — Mesick picked up two West Michigan D League wins, beating Bear Lake 17-0 and 13-3.
Kelsey Quiggin got the win in the opener for the Bulldogs, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks while striking out 14.
At the plate, Quiggin had four hits and an RBI; Mattie Akom two hits and an RBI; Maraya Buell a hit and two RBIs; Harmony Harris three hits and three RBIs; Maddy Spoor a hit and two RBIs; and Jocelyn Wilds an RBI.
Quiggin picked up the win in game two, allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out 10.
At the plate, Quiggin had a hit; Akom a hit and an RBI; Buell a hit; Harris a three-run triple; Ally Brown a hit and an RBI; and Wilds an RBI.
Mesick (16-3) faces Brethren in a Division 4 district contest Friday at Marion.
MANTON — Manton wrapped up Highland Conference play by sweeping Pine River 6-4 and 14-6 on Wednesday.
Shelby Bundy got the win in game one, allowing no earned runs on five hit and a walk while striking out 10.
At the plate, Megan Moffit had a hit; Autumn Sackett three hits and two RBIs; Adriana Sackett two RBIs; and Madison Schnitker two hits and an RBI.
Maggie Powers got the win in game two, allowing four earned runs on nine hits and six walks while striking out four.
At the plate, Moffit had an RBI; Autumn Sackett two hits and two RBIs; Adriana Sackett three hits and five RBIs; Morgan Shepler a hit and an RBI; Aliyah Geary three hits and three RBIs; Powers a hit; and Schnitker a hit.
Manton faces host Traverse City St. Francis in a Division 3 district contest on Saturday.
LEROY — Pine River wrapped up regular season play by beating Montabella 14-1 in a non-league contest.
“We faced a slower pitcher to start and adjusted well to that, something we haven’t always done,” Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said.
“They brought in a faster pitcher and we hit him well, too. It was nice to see adjust to different pitching.”
Dillon Blood got the win for Pine River, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Jake Smith had two hits and two RBIs; Blood two hits and three RBIs; Caden Hubble a hit and an RBI; Cole Hill a double; and Andrew Gao a single and two RBIs.
Pine River faces Lake City in a Division 3 district contest Saturday at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.