MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian played a strong first half and beat Houghton Lake 46-29 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Wednesday night.
The Comets were up 14-9 after the first quarter and 36-15 at halftime but scored just 10 points the rest of the way.
"The girls played a great first half of basketball and then we were a little flat in the second half," NMC coach Rich Bennett said. "We need to win by playing four quarters of basketball.
"Playing one or two quarters will not get us out of districts."
Paige Ebels paced NMC with 14 points nine steals and five assists while Alaina Rozeveld added nine points and six rebounds.
The Comets host Evart on Friday.
