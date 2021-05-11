MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian got back on track with an easy 8-0 win over Brethren in an NMSL contest Monday.
The Comets were coming off their first loss of the season Friday at Cheboygan.
"Tonight was a fun game after a tough battle on Friday," NMC coach Jen VanNoord said.
Jada VanNoord and Aria Cucinella paced NMC with two goals apiece while Paige Ebels, Kylee Winkle, Megan Bennett and Alaina Rozeveld also scored.
Bennett and Brooke VanHaitsma split time in goal.
The Comets (10-1 overall, 8-1 NMSL) are at Suttons Bay on Friday.
GOLF
McBain first at tri
MANTON — McBain shot a 199, Northern Michigan Christian 216 and Manton 244 in a three-team Mid Michigan Golf Conference match at Emerald Vale.
Tucker Vandervelde paced McBain with a 47 while Bryce Roller shot 49, Christian Mitchell 50 and Matt Utecht 53
Cam Baas paced NMC with a 49 while Andrew Eisenga shot 54, Tucker Tossey 55 and Titus Best 58.
"I thought we played well tonight," NMC coach Dave Skinner said. "Andrew had one of those nights that he hit the ball well but didn't score well. He's definitely been the team's strength both on and off the course.
"We are really looking forward to practicing this week as we only have this one match. We definitely need to polish some things off."
Lincoln Hicks paced Manton with a 53 while Jeremiah Vlaeminck shot 63, Luke Puffer 64 and Conner Garno 64.
"We had some good shots out there but struggled to string together multiple shots in a row," Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said. "We will go back to the range tomorrow and work on getting off the tee and putting."
All three teams compete in the league championship next Monday at Lakewood on the Green in Cadillac.
TRACK and FIELD
Coyotes host CSAA Gold
REED CITY — Reed City's boys tied for seventh and the girls took eighth in the CSAA Gold Division Championships Monday.
Fremont won the boys' title with 220 points while Tri County was second at 106, Newaygo third at 65 and the Coyotes tied for seventh at 46.
Reed City senior Noah Jones took second in the 200-meter dash in 23.95 seconds and third in the 100 dash in 11.85 seconds. Aiden Mieras also took third in the 200 at 25.07.
The Coyotes' 400 relay took second in 46.60 seconds, as well.
Chippewa Hills won the girls' title with 212 points while Central Montcalm was second at 118, Big Rapids third at 112 and the Coyotes totaled 11 points.
Heather VanSyckle took third in the shot put for Reed City at 28-feet, 2.25-inches.
