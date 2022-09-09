LEROY — Finding the back of the net is a good thing.
Northern Michigan Christian continued to improve its game there as the Comets beat Pine River 4-0 in an NMSL contest Thursday afternoon.
“We were able to some more balls in the back of the net,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. “Four goals off 25 shots is four times better than our one goal off 25 shots earlier in the week.
“Pine River’s offside trap really threw a wrench in our offense once again this year and it was an excellent experience for our guys to work on how to deal with it. It also was nice to get some of my younger guys in for some extended minutes.”
Barret Bosscher and Gideon Currel paced NMC with a goal and an assist apiece while Colton Winkle and Tucker Tossey also scored. Brant Winkle added an assist.
Blake DeZeeuw and Ty VanHaitsma split time in goal.
NMC is at Suttons Bay today.
GAYLORD — Cadillac dropped a 3-0 decision to Gaylord in a Big North Conference boys soccer contest.
Despite the setback, Viking coach Paul King was pleased with his team.
“The entire team fought hard to a man,” he said. “That was the best effort I have seen our team play with all year.”
Gaylord led 1-0 at halftime and that lead held until the last 10 minutes of the contest when the Blue Devils added two insurance goals.
Cadillac hosts Leland on Saturday in a varsity-only contest at 12:45 p.m.
• Cadillac won the JV game 3-1. Keegan McRoberts scored twice while Ethan Romey added two assists.
ALPENA — Cadillac and Alpena played to a 4-4 in a Big North Conference boys tennis match.
“This match was a hard-fought battle and ended up 4-4 with us sweeping singles and Alpena sweeping doubles,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. “We look forward to getting another shot at the Wildcats at the Big North tournament and regional tournament in the next few weeks.”
Davin Brown won 6-0, 7-5 at No. 1 singles while Henry Schmittdiel won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
Brady Koenig won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 while Matt Erickson won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4.
Chris Anderson and Oscar Kendell lost 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles while Tommy Reagan and Keaston Johnson lost 6-3, 2-6, 6-6(7-3) at No. 2.
Woodlen Paca and Drew Drabik lost 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3 while Max McCumber and Ben Anderson lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 at No. 4.
Cadillac hosts Traverse City West on Tuesday.
• Cadillac’s JV team beat Alpena.
Trayer Langworthy at No. 1 singles, Connor Hill at No. 2 and Mason Freeman at No. 3 each won 8-2.
Dino Santangelo and Kyle Ross won 8-2 at No. 1 doubles, as did Nick Brandsma and Thomas Rahilly at No. 2.
Drew Kornacki and Kaleb Kastl won 8-4 at No. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.