MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian cruised again, beating Clare 7-0 in an NMSL contest Friday.
“Our offense really found a rhythm tonight and I am so proud of the improvements they have made in making the right pass at the right moment,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said.
Clare held the Comets scoreless until 12 minutes remained in the first half when Jada VanNoord put NMC up 1-0. The Comets added two more goals in the first half and then cruised to the win.
VanNoord had goals and three assists; Sofia Rubio two goals; Paige Elebs a goal and three assists; Kate Krick a goal; Aria Cucinella a goal; and Emma Shaarda an assist.
Megan Bennett recorded the shutout in goal.
NMC (12-0-1 overall, 11-0 NMSL) is at Houghton Lake on Tuesday.
BUCKLEY — Buckley and Leland played to a 1-1 tie in a Northwest Conference contest.
The Comets scored 15 minutes into the game and it stayed that way until Buckley’s Kyrie Wildfong tied it with five minutes left in the second half on shot from 20 yards out.
Maddi Sladek had 16 saves in goal.
The Bears (4-4-3 overall) are at Benzie Central on Monday.
ALPENA — Cadillac continued its strong play of late as it took third in the Alpena Invitational on Friday at the Alpena Golf Club.
Traverse City Central won the event with a 303 while Traverse City West shot a 313 and the Vikings a 326.
“The kids played really well today,” Cadillac assistant coach Dan Alto said. “We have been talking about finishing the round and they did that very well today.
“We stumbled to the finish on Wednesday and still shot a good score. We started out a little poorly today but stayed in it mentally and finished strong. I really like how the team is trending right now as we near regionals.”
Harry Chipman paced Cadillac with a 76 to take fourth overall while Ben Drabik shot 78, Noah Traviss 85 and MacKale McGuire an 87.
LAKE CITY — McBain took first in the second round of the Missaukee Cup Friday at Missaukee Golf Club.
The Ramblers shot a 180 while NMC was second at 184 and Lake City third at 220.
NMC is up by 23 strokes with two rounds to go.
Tucker Vandervelde paced McBain with a 43 while Spencer Reed and Bryce Roller each shot 45s. Christian Mitchell carded a 47.
“Today was the first time this season that we had fun and our scores showed it,” McBain coach Pat Martine said. “We have been in a little slump over the past few weeks but we broke out of it today. All of the guys played better but I am really proud of Spencer. It’s his first year on the team and he shot his personal best score today and did it in a match.”
Cam Baas paced NMC with a 44, while Emmitt Baas shot 45, Ty VanHaitsma 47 and Titus Best 48.
“Each team played well today,” NMC coach Dave Skinner said. “The Missaukee Cup race just got interesting.
“We played well defensively but we’ll have to look at at some adjustments for the next round. We’re also going to have to find some time on the range and fix some quirks in our swings.”
Teague Helsel paced Lake City with a 47 while Lucas Hinkamp shot 53, Kaleb Conrad 57 and Rowland Ball 63.
“I was super impressed with the team getting better at golf and learning the game,” Lake City coach Travis Hubbard said. “Two of my kids shot 13 and 15 strokes better than the last time.”
MESICK — Mesick picked up a pair of wins, beating Buckley 16-1 and 19-4 in non-league play.
Caleb Linna and Carter Simmer combined for a no-hitter in the opener and struck out six batters.
At the plate, Linna had two hits and an RBI; Simmer two hits and three RBIs; Connor Sisson two hits and an RBI; Ben Parrish a hit and two RBIs; Ben Humphreys a hit and an RBI; Devin Royston two hits; Cooper Ford two hits and two RBIs; Brent Osborne a hit and an RBI; and Evan Brown a hit and two RBIs.
Parrish got the win in game two, allowing four earned runs on three hits and seven walks while striking out two.
At the plate, Linna had three hits and three RBIs; Simmer two hits and two RBIs; Sisson a hit and an RBI; Parrish two hits and an RBI; Humphreys two hits and an RBI; Ford a hit and an RBI; Brown a hit and an RBI; Royston two hits and an RBI; and Brad Smith two RBIs.
Mesick (10-4 overall) is at Bear Lake on Monday.
ALMA — Cadillac’s boys took second and the girls third in the large-school division at the Alma Panther Invitational.
The Viking boys won the 800-meter relay (Connor Vermeulen, Caden Windover, Carter Harsh, Jakob Bartman) in 1:34.16 and second in the 1600 relay in 3:35.61.
Carter Harsh was third in the 100 dash in 11.70 seconds and Windover was second in the 200 dash in 23.66 seconds.
On the girls’ side, Kendall Schopieray was second in the 1600 in 5:15.30 and third in the 800 in 2:23.49.
Makenzie Johns took second in the discus at 106-feet, 11-inches and third in the shot put at 32-4.75 while Olivia Smith was third in the discus at 103-0.
Reina McMahon was second in the high jump at 5-0 while Madisyn Lundquist was third in the pole vault at 9-0.
Cadillac also took second in the 400 relay in 52.98 seconds.
Cadillac is at TC West and Harrison on Monday.
