CLARE — Northern Michigan Christian ran its record to 2-0 with a 2-0 win over Clare in an NMSL contest Friday night.
"I was very happy with how well we played on the turf at Clare," NMC coach Jen VanNoord said. "Megan Bennett made some fantastic saves in goal to keep Clare scoreless and our defense battled hard to stop several great through balls.
"Our offense attacked in a much more organized fashion than in our first game and I can already see improvement in how we were able to find each other."
Aria Cucinella was credited with the first goal of the game four minutes in as Clare scored on itself and the Comets led 1-0 at halftime.
Sofia Rubio made it 2-0 with an unassisted goal in the 65th minute.
Bennett had five saves in goal.
NMC is at Shepherd on Tuesday.
