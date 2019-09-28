MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian scored a 3-0 win over Clare in an NMSL contest Friday.
"After two intense games earlier this week, we were not quite as sharp today," NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said. "We continue to play well defensively as this was our ninth shutout in 15 games and we have only allowed 12 games."
Corey VanHatisma opened the scoring in the 32nd minute and Diego DeLaGarza added another a minute later off an assist from Jonas Lanser.
Nick Heuker scored midway through the second half for a 3-0 lead.
Ezra Dieterman recorded four saves in the nets.
NMC (12-3 overall, 9-1 NMSL) is at Clare on Monday.
