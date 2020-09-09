MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian scored twice in the first minute and cruised to a 6-0 win over Clare in an NMSL contest Monday.
Andrew Eisenga scored twice in the first minute and the Comets had a commanding 4-0 lead at halftime.
"When we are clicking well offensively, we are a fun team to coach and to watch," NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said. "The passing and shooting were there tonight.
"I just wish we could be more consistent but maybe we're turning the corner."
Seth VanHaitsma scored four minutes into the first half for a 3-0 lead and picked up an early assist. Mekhi Harris added a goal and two assists while Jonas Lanser and Wesley Currell scored, as well.
Blake DeZeeuw recorded six saves in goal for NMC while Trevin Winkle and Isaac Bode had defensive saves.
The Comets (6-1 overall) host Big Rapids Crossroads on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Frankfort sweeps NMC
FRANKFORT — Northern Michigan Christian dropped a 28-26, 25-15, 25-22 decision to Frankfort in a non-league match.
"The match was full of good defense by both teams," NMC coach Anna Veldink said. "We started strong through good passes and serves.
"Even through these unusual circumstances, the girls stayed positive and unified throughout the match."
Mabel Yount paced the Comets defensively with 16 digs while Paige Ebels had five kills. Maggie Yount dished out 10 assists and had two aces.
NMC opens Highland Conference play Thursday at Lake City with Evart.
