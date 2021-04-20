MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian edged Clare 1-0 in an NMSL contest on Monday.
Kate Krick scored the game's only goal in the 39th minute off an assist from Brooke VanHaitsma.
"Most of the game was played evenly in the middle of the field with neither team getting many opportunities to score," NMC coach Jen VanNoord said. "I thought our backs were very organized and shut down any start to an offensive attack."
Kate Shaarda saved a goal on the line in the 48th minute to preserve the 1-0 lead. Megan Bennett recorded two saves in goal for the Comets.
NMC (4-0 overall, 2-0 NMSL) is at Houghton Lake on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
Mesick sweeps Bear Lake
MESICK — Mesick took two from West Michigan D Conference foe Bear Lake, 15-0 and 19-1.
"Everybody got in and everybody contributed," Mesick coach Dave Feriend said.
Kelsey Quiggin tossed a one-hitter in the opener and struck out 15 batters.
Mattie Akom led the way at the plate with two hits, including a double, and three RBIs while Harmony Harris had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Maraya Bell had two hits and two RBIs while Grace Quiggin had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs.
Grace Quiggin got the win in game two, striking out four.
Angee Wheeler collected two hits, including a triple; Kelsey Quiggin had a two-run double; and Harris tripled.
Mesick (5-1) is at Suttons Bay on Wednesday.
TRACK and FIELD
Buckley runs invitational
BUCKLEY — Buckley's boys and Mesick girls each took second in the Buckley Invitational.
Manistee Catholic took first on the boys' side with 133 points while the Bears were second at 130, Mason County Eastern third at 90 and Mesick fourth at 80.
For Buckley, Jeremiah Pasbjerg took first in the 800-meter run in 2:18.00 whule Gavin Allen took first in the 300 hurdles in 43.34 seconds. Kyle Kaczanowski took first in the long jump at 18-8 and first in the high jump at 5-8 while MJ Kinere was first in the discus at 93-2.
Jackson Kulawiak also took second in the 1600 in 5:13.00.
For Mesick, Grant Fleis won the 1600 in 5:07 and the 3200 in 11:00.00 while Jon Teachout took second in the 110 hurdles in 18.81 seconds. Garret Harris took second in the high jump at 5-6.
Mason County Eastern took first on the girls' side with 141 points while Mesick was second at 108 and Buckley third at 74.
For Mesick, Jillian Hillier took second in the 100 dash in 13.8 seconds and second in the 200 dash in 30.15 seconds while Rebecca McCree wassecond in the 400 in 1:12.50.
Lexy Abraham was second in the 300 hurdles in 54.09 seconds while Oleata Brown was second in high jump at 4-6.
For Buckley, Aiden Harrand took first in the 800 in 2:33.80 and firt in the 1600 in 5:32.70 whule Shelby Cade took second in the 800 and 1600.
