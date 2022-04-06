BIG RAPIDS — No real practice.
No problem.
Northern Michigan Christian, in its first time outdoors all spring, beat Big Rapids Crossroads 4-0 in an NMSL contest Tuesday afternoon.
With the recent snows and wet ground, the Comets are trying to keep their field in playing shape as they wait for it to dry out.
That means a lot of indoor practices.
“We have not been able to practice outside yet so we were excited to play on grass and not the gym floor,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said.
“I was happy with the shape of our defense and the way the offense took good shots on goal.
“Jada (VanNoord) controlled the middle and sent the ball through nicely trying to use our speed up front.
“We were missing our starting keeper so Paige Ebels stepped up and did a great job but we definitely missed her on the field.”
NMC returns a lot of talent and experience from a squad that finally broke through and won a Division 4 district title last spring.
While expectations are high, it’s still early and the Comets are still learning.
“Our team is working to get better at finding each other on the field,” VanNoord said.
“We graduated three quality seniors last season and trying to put the new player pieces in to fill their spots is a slow process but I am excited by what I saw today.
“We definitely have the talent and leadership to be a great team again this season.”
Jada VanNoord scored off a direct free kick 16 minutes into the contest before Aria Cucinella scored off an assist from VanNoord in the 32nd minute to make it 2-0 at halftime.
VanNoord scored again two minutes into the second half off an assist from Kylee Winkle before Kate Krick scored off an assist from VanNoord in the 53rd minute.
Ebels had four saves in goal.
NMC is at Clare on Friday and is scheduled to host its Comet Cup tournament on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.