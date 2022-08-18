MCBAIN — Call it a start.
Northern Michigan Christian opened its season with an 8-0 win over an undermanned Big Rapids Crossroads team in an NMSL contest Wednesday.
The Comets scored seven first-half goals and then ended it 21 seconds in to the second half on the mercy rule.
“As a coach, I have to say we got the result we wanted but I can not say it was pretty,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said.
“I saw a mirror image of last year’s team where we would play badly when we played teams that we ran the score up on.
“Thankfully, unlike last year’s team, my halftime speech seemed to work. We scored our eighth goal 21 seconds into the half. It was a series of about seven beautiful passes all the way up the field to a goal without Crossroads even touching the ball. It was an excellent way to end a game that had been relatively ugly up until then.”
Barret Bosscher paced NMC with three goals while Nathan Eisenga added two goals and two assists. Titus Best, Tucker Tossey and Elijah Kimbel added goals while Logan Hart dished out two assists. Dirk Rodenbaugh and Gideon Currell also had assists.
Blake DeZeeuw recorded the shutout in goal.
NMC hosts its annual Comet Cup with Buckley, Reed City and Kalkaska on Friday.
CLARE — A young Pine River team dropped its opener to Clare, 5-0, in NMSL action.
“We’ve got a lot of youth this year,” Pine River coach David Fisher said. “We’ve got quite a freshmen and a couple of guys who are brand new to soccer.”
The Pioneers took control of the game with four first-half goals.
“Our inexperienced showed,” Fisher said. “It’s just one of those things.”
Daniel Leydet made 10 saves in goal for the Bucks.
Pine River is at Heritage Christian on Friday.
ALMA — Cadillac opened with a flourish, taking first in a four-team match at Alma.
The Vikings beat the host Panthers 8-0; beat Mount Pleasant 8-0; and beat St. Johns 6-2.
“The play today was a great start to our season,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said.
“Picking up all three wins was one of our goals. Also, St. Johns beat us in close match last year and we were pleased to come out on the winning side against them this time.
“I was really pleased with how singles played with poise and experience.
“Doubles learned pretty quickly the value of extending points and rallies and really performed well together. Overall, a nice building block for our next few matches.”
Against Alma, Henry Schmittdiel won 10-5 at No. 1 singles while Davin Brown won 10-3 at No. 2. Brady Koenig won 10-2 at No. 3 while Matt Erickson won 10-0 at No. 4.
Chris Anderson and Oscar Kendell won 10-0 at No. 1 doubles while Tommy Reagan and Keaston Johnson won 10-3 at No. 2. Woodlen Paca and Drew Drabik won 10-2 at No. 3 while Max McCumber and Ben Anderson won 10-0 at No. 4.
Against Mount Pleasant, Schmittdiel won 10-1 at No. 1 singles while Brown won 10-0 at No. 2. Koenig and Erickson each won 10-0 at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.
Chris Anderson and Kendell won 10-2 at No. 1 doubles while Reagan and Johnson won 10-1 at No. 2. Paca and Drabik won 10-0 at No. 3, as did McCumber and Ben Anderson and No. 4.
Against St. Johns, Schmittdiel won 10-1 at No. 1 singles while Brown won 10-4 at No. 2. Koenig won 10-2 at No. 3 while Erickson lost 10-3 at No. 4.
Chris Anderson and Kendell won 10-4 at No. 1 doubles while Reagan and Johnson won 10-3 at No. 2. Paca and Drabik lost 10-7 at No. 3 while McCumber and Ben Anderson won 10-5 at No. 4.
Cadillac hosts a quad on Friday.
