BIG RAPIDS — Northern Michigan Christian blanked Big Rapids Crossroads 4-0 in an NMSL contest Wednesday.
"We created many chances for ourselves tonight but just couldn't put many of them away," NMC coach Jen VanNoord said. "Crossroads' keeper was excellent and we also weren't finding the corners."
Jada VanNoord scored unassisted in the 14th minute before Aria Cucinella scored off an assist from Kate Krick five minutes later.
Kate Krick scored again five minutes into the second half off an assist from VanNoord before Cucinella finished the scoring with three minutes left in the contest off an assist from VanNoord.
Megan Bennett recorded the shutout in goal.
NMC (9-0 overall, 7-0 NMSL) is at Cheboygan on Friday.
GOLF
McBain takes round 2
LAKE CITY — McBain shot a team score of 202 to take round two of the Missaukee Cup on Wednesday.
Northern Michigan Christian took second at 216 and Lake City shot 257.
Tucker VanderVelde paced the Ramblers with a 44 while Bryce Roller shot 45, Matt Utecht 55 and Cristian Mitchell 58.
Tucker Tossey paced the Comets with a 52 while Ben Gaffke shot 53, Andrew Eisenga 55 and Cam Baas 56.
"We've had six matches in nine days and I can see the weariness in our faces," NMC coach Dave Skinner said. "We really need to get to the range and polish some things up. It's nice to get a lot of course time, but we look forward to working out some of our kinks at practice.
"We have three of the conference leaders in Thursday's match and so we need to get our second wind for one more night."
Rowland Ball paced Lake City with a 59 and Sam Baron shot a 62.
Manton tops Mesick
MESICK — Manton beat Mesick 236-256 in a dual match at Antioch Hills Golf Course.
"It was a nice day to be on a golf course," Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said. "Lincoln (Hicks) played smart golf.
"Overall, I am very pleased with how the whole team is showing improvement each time out."
Hick was match medalist with a 50 while Luke Puffer shot a 57, Jeremiah Vlaeminck 64 and Bridgette Collins 65.
