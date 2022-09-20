MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian cruised to an 8-0 win over Burt Lake NMCA in an NMSL contest Monday.
"Tonight was an enjoyable game to watch," NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. "We were able to have many guys with extended minutes who don't normally get time and we were able to put the ball in the back of the net with some excellent goals.
"Our passing, although sloppy at times, was a step in the right direction. Our intent was there, we will now have to repeat those good intentions against a tough team this Wednesday against Cheboygan."
Nathan Eisenga paced the Comets with three goals and an assist while Barrett Bosscher and Tucker Tossey added a goal and an assist each.
Isaac Bowden, Blake DeZeeuw (PK) and Dirk Rodenbaugh also scored while Gideon Curell, Logan Hart and Brant Winkle had assists.
DeZeeuw made one save in goal.
