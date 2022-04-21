MCBAIN — Still perfect.
Northern Michigan Christian improved its record to 4-0 as it beat Houghton Lake in an NMSL contest Wednesday.
The Comets were up 5-0 at halftime.
“I was extremely pleased with the flow of our offense,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said. “I felt we worked the ball outside and then back inside with purpose.
“We had many quality scoring opportunities. Our defense covered each other very well and they just continue to get more confident in each other.”
Aria Cucinella opened scoring for NMC off an assist from Emma Shaarda before Jada VanNoord scored off an assist from Paige Ebels to make it 2-0.
Sofia Rubio scored in the 26th minute to make it 3-0 before Kate Krick scored off an assist from Shaarda for a 4-0 lead. Rubio scored with eight minutes left in the half off an assist from Krick.
Jada VanNoord scored off an assist from Ava Best to make it 6-0 before Rubio finished the scoring off an assist from Sol Pacheco.
Megan Bennett recorded the shutout in goal.
NMC is at Roscommon on Friday.
BUCKLEY — Buckley slip past Benzie Central 4-3 in a Northwest Conference contest.
Kryie Wildfong and Emma Cooper paced the Bears with two goals apiece while Wildfong, Cooper and Taylor Yuresko each had assists.
Maddie Sladek recorded four saves in goal.
Buckley (2-1-1 overall, 1-0-1 Northwest) competes in the Traverse City Bulldogs Classic on Saturday.
MANTON — Manton split a pair of non-conference softball games with Johannesburg-Lewiston.
The Cardinals won the opener 13-0 while the Rangers won the second game 6-4.
“We came out pretty flat on offense against a pretty good pitcher and then had some costly errors in our first game,” Manton coach Angie Taylor said. “We bounced back and stayed ready to play in the second game.
“Adriana Sackett played great for us behind the plate, which was nice to see.”
Shelby Bundy took the loss in game one, allowing five earned runs on 10 hits and four walks while striking out nine.
Megan Moffit and Genna Alexander each had a hit.
Aliyah Geary got the win in the nightcap, allowing three earned runs on four hits and six walks while striking out seven.
At the plate, Sackett had a hit; Moffit a hit; Bundy three hits and three RBIs; Morgan Shepler a hit; Sackett two hits and two RBIs; Makayla Gowell a hit and two RBIs; Alexander a hit; and Geary two hits.
EVART — Evart evened its record at 2-2 as it took from Vestaburg, 10-0 and 15-0, in non-league play.
Addy Gray tossed a one-hitter in the opener while walking none and striking out eight.
At the plate, Skylar Baumgardner had two hits and three RBIs; Gray two hits; Brooklyn Decker a hit and an RBI; Katelyn Gostlin two hits and an RBI; Kayanne Tiedt a hit and an RBI; Kylynn Thompson a hit; and Riley Brigham two hits and an RBI.
Thompson got the win in game two, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out seven.
At the plate, Baumgardner had two hits and an RBI; Gray two hits and two RBIs; Brigham a hit; Gostlin three hits and an RBI; Tiedt two hits and three RBIs; Katelynn Duncan two hits and an RBI; and Lillie Gallinger a hit and an RBI.
Evart hosts Beal City in a key Highland Conference doubleheader on Friday.
GRANT — Reed City split its CSAA Gold Division openers with Grant. The Tigers rallied to win the opener 7-3 while the Coyotes rallied to win game two 3-2.
Paityn Enos, Kaylin Goodman and Rylie Shafer had hits for Reed City in the opener while Isabell Guy took the loss. She allowed two earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three.
Guy picked up the win in game two, allowing one earned run on six hits and a walk while striking out three.
Guy, Hayden Cutler, Kenzie Shoemaker and Kayla Montague had a hit apiece.
Reed City (4-2 overall, 1-1 CSAA Gold) is at Kingsley today.
MESICK — Mesick got its season underway, splitting a pair of non-league games with Suttons Bay.
The Bulldogs won the opener 5-4 while the Norsemen won the second game 2-0.
Connor Sisson got the win in the opener for Mesick. Connor Simmer had two hits, including a walk-off double to secure the win.
Ben Parrish had a hit and Caleb Linna doubled.
Sisson took the loss in game two. Carter Simmer and Connor Simmer had a hit apiece.
Mesick is at Manistee Catholic today.
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West’s boys and girls beat Cadillac in a dual track meet Wednesday.
The Titans won 104-59 on the boys’ side.
Junior standout Derek Rood won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.06 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 44.93 seconds while Nolan Nixon won the 3200 in 10:09.60. Mason Freeman also won the pole vault at 9-feet.
The foursome of Jakob Bartman, Gabe Cochrane, Caden Windover and Rood won the 800 relay in 1:36.97 while Matteo Letizio, Kyle Conradson, Gavin Goetz and Nixon won the 3200 relay in 9:04.95.
West won 109-53 on the girls’ side.
Kendall Schopieray won the 1600 in 5:27.71 while Makenzie Johns won the shot put at 32-3.5 and Olivia Smith was first in the discus at 101-5. Lindsey Tonello took first in the long jump at 15-6.
The foursome of Ellie Cool, Marisa Mazza, Regan Hill and Schopieray took first in the 3200 relay in 10:59.56 while Ellie Kovacevich, Madisyn Lundquist, Hanah Johnson and Tonello won the 300 relay in 55.02 seconds.
