MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian used strong defensive play to pick up a key NMSL victory over Ogemaw Heights on Monday.
"I am so incredibly proud of my four backs tonight," NMC coach Jen VanNoord said. "Maggie Yount, Alaina Rozeveld, Kate Shaarda and Jamie DeKam. They deserve so much credit and they work hard for 80 minutes every game.
"I also thought we passed the ball extremely well today and found a nice rhythm offensively."
Paige Ebels opened the scoring for NMC in the 25th minute off a Brooke VanHaitsma corner kick. Aria Cucinella scored off an assist from Jada VanNoord in the final minute of the first half.
VanNoord scored unassisted in the 76th minute and then scored again off an assist from Ebels in the final minute.
Megan Bennett recorded the shutout in goal.
NMC (11-1-1 overall, 9-1 NMSL) hosts Gladwin on Wednesday.
Bears beat Benzie
BUCKLEY — Buckley picked up a Northwest Conference victory over Benzie Central, 2-1, on Monday.
The Bears led 2-0 at halftime and held on for the win.
Sophie Vermilya and Mira Warren scored for Buckley while Kyrie Wildfong recorded an assist.
Oleata Brown recorded seven saves in the nets for the Bears.
Buckley (2-8-1 overall) hosts Brethren on Wednesday.
