NMC blanks Pine River in soccer

MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian overcame a slow start to beat Pine River in a Northern Michigan Soccer League contest Monday.
The Comets led 2-0 at halftime before kicking it up a notch.
“It was another slow start for us,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. “We were moving the ball very efficiently, but not with much pace for most of the first half.
“The start of the second half, we got into our rhythm once again and got three quick goals in 10 minutes. The best part of our game tonight was how distributed the scoring and assisting was. A lot of different people got involved in our attacks and contributed goals and assists.”
Seth VanHaitsma paced NMC with two goals and three assists while Mekhi Harris had two assists.
Jonas Lanser, Cameron Baas, Dirk Rodenbaugh, Carter Quist and Logan Hart had a goal apiece while Barrett Bosscher and Trevin Winkle had an assist each.
Blake DeZeeeuw recorded the shutout in goal.
NMC hosts Ogemaw Heights on Wednesday.
TRAVERSE CITY — Pine River had a rough day, going 0-4 in the Traverse City Central Invitational Saturday.
The Bucks lost to Troy Athens 25-18, 25-11; lost to Kingsley 25-22, 25-11; lost to Traverse City Christian 25-13, 25-17; and lost to Linden 25-10, 25-13.
“Today was not a day we hope to repeat anytime soon. We were off pretty much all day,” Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. “We played a solid first game against Kingsley but other than that we just were not clicking.
“Our chemistry was off and that was very evident. We are hopeful that we learned some valuable lessons today and can only look forward from here and grow.”
Pine River (3-8 overall) is at Lake City with McBain today.
