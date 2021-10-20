MCBAIN — The good news is they won.
The better news is they’re still playing.
The not-as-good news? The coach wants better.
Northern Michigan Christian opened Division 4 soccer district play with an 8-0 win over Pine River Tuesday.
Yet, first-year Comet coach Taylor Mulder wasn’t particularly overjoyed.
“Though we did enough to win, we did not play our best,” he said. “We were sloppy throughout the field and execution was off but it still got us the win.”
Seth VanHaitsma paced BNMC with four goals while Barrett Bosscher, Jonas Lanser and Tucker Tossey had a goal and an assist apiece.
Trevin Winkle also scored while Carter Quist had two assists and Mekhi Harris one assist.
Blake DeZeeuw recorded the shutout in goal.
NMC (17-1-1 overall) faces host Oscoda in the district title match at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Owls (16-2) beat Roscommon 6-0 on Tuesday.
The winner advances to regional semifinal play Oct. 26 at the CASA fields in Cadillac against the North Muskegon district winner.
