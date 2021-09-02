MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian ran its record to 7-0 with an 8-0 win over Roscommon in an NMSL contest Wednesday.
“Tonight was a very enjoyable game to watch as a coach,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. “There were a lot of different people who got to play tonight and the best part of that was, our level of play never went down. From only starters on the field to only twostarters on the field, our passing, ball movement and hustle never let up.
“We were solid all the way through and I am very proud of our boys tonight.”
Mekhi Harris had a goal and two assists while Jonas Lanser scored twice. Barrett Bosscher had two goals while Seth VanHaitsma and Cam Baas had a goal and an assist each.
Gideon Currell and Nathan Eisenga each had a goal, as well.
Blake DeZeeuw recorded the shutout in goal.
NMC is at Clare on Tuesday.
BIG RAPIDS — Cadillac and Big Rapids played to a 1-1 tie in a non-conference contest.
Zack Beckhardt scored the Vikings’ goal at the 16 minute mark of the first half off an assist from Alvaro Azcona.
Elliot Lavigne recorded 20 saves in the nets for Cadillac. Coach Paul King commended the play of Austin Larr off the bench.
The Vikings host Gaylord on Sept. 9.
