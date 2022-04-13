SHEPHERD — Northern Michigan Christian beat NMSL newcomer Shepherd 5-0 on Tuesday.
“We didn’t know what to expect from Shepherd because they just joined our conference so I was very happy with how we came out with intensity and focus,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said. “We took a lot of good shots and made the right passes on offense, we just just couldn’t find the back of the net in the first half.
“We didn’t change a whole lot in the second half, we just started putting away the chances that we had. Defensively, we played with lots of pressure.”
Aria Cucinella scored off an assist from Jada VanNoord to put the Comets up 1-0 in the 11th minute and that’s how it stayed the rest of the first half.
Paige Ebels scored back-to-back goals in the 18th and 20th minutes with an assist to Sofia Rubio on the first. Ebels scored again with 11 minutes to go and VanNoord scored on a penalty kick with nine minutes left.
Megan Bennett recorded the shutout in goal.
NMC hosts Houghton Lake on Monday.
