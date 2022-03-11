FRANKFORT — Pressure.
The Gaylord St. Mary girls applied lots and lots of it at Frankfort on Thursday in the MHSAA Division 4 regional championship game with Northern Michigan Christian and it proved to be the catalyst of a 51-31 victory.
St. Mary (22-2) hoisted the regional trophy and earned a berth in the quarterfinals Tuesday at Manton against defending state champion Fowler (21-3), which dispatched Saginaw Nouvel by a 52-42 margin on Tuesday.
NMC (17-5) kept it close for a quarter but it was clear from the start that the Snowbirds’ continual pressure would cause difficulties.
The Comets made uncharacteristic mistakes, turning the ball over 40 times in the game as a direct result of the Snowbirds’ pressure, often on traveling violations.
“Give St. Mary credit; they have a great program and they played a great game,” said NMC coach Rich Bennett.
“Their pressure obviously bothered us and we weren’t able to adjust to it very well but I’m really proud of the girls. It’s been a really good season. We won 17 games this year.
“This one didn’t turn out the way we hoped but the girls kept playing hard tonight and never hung their heads.”
NMC trailed by just a point, 11-10, at the end of the opening period but the Snowbirds, fueled by a number of transition buckets off turnovers, scored 18 straight points in the second quarter to hold a commanding 29-10 lead shortly before the half.
An old-fashioned three-point play from senior Megan Bennett trimmed the lead to 29-13 before intermission and then a driving layup from Bennett at the outset of the third quarter made it 29-15 but it wouldn’t get any closer than that.
St. Mary, still swarming, increased the lead to 43-19 by the end of the third quarter, assuring the outcome of the contest.
NMC sophomore guard Emma Tossey came off the bench to provide a spark at the outset of the final period, scoring five straight points, and the Comets ended up outscoring the Snowbirds 12-6 in the quarter.
Bennett, capping her notable five-year varsity hardwood career as a starting center, scored five of her team’s last seven points.
She finished with a team-high 12 points to go with 12 rebounds.
Junior post Alaina Rozeveld registered seven with three boards.
Tossey had three rebounds to go with her five points.
Junior point guard Paige Ebels, harassed and hounded virtually every time she handled the ball, showed plenty of grit on a frustrating night, finishing with four points and three boards.
Coach Bennett also commended sophomore Jada VanNoord for her defensive energy.
The coach also thanked his daughter Megan and fellow senior Maggie Yount for their leadership this season and their contributions to the success of the team on and off the court.
“I told Megan and Maggie at halftime to just be sure not to walk off the court with any regrets,” he said.
“And they didn’t. They’re such quality young ladies. I know they have a great future ahead of them and I appreciate everything they put into our program.”
