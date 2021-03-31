BUCKLEY — The season ended Tuesday for the Northern Michigan Christian boys in an MHSAA Division 4 regional semifinal at Buckley.
Frankfort (16-5) earned a well-deserved 42-37 decision over NMC to advance to Thursday’s regional championship game against Lake Leelanau St. Mary (14-4), which posted a 76-59 victory over Ellsworth in the other semifinal.
There was nothing fluky or fancy about Frankfort’s win. The Panthers, bigger across the board and physically stronger, controlled the boards, especially at the offensive end, and controlled the tempo in the second half after gaining the lead. It proved too much for the Comets, who finished a remarkable turnaround season with a 12-3 log.
“Frankfort beat us to the ball and gained a lot of second chances on offense with rebounds,‘ noted NMC first-year head coach Kyle Benthem.
“They’re a big, physical team and they played the style of game that benefited them. Once they got the lead in the third quarter it was hard to cut into it. They played a pack-line defense and it made it really hard for us to get to the basket. We had to settle for a lot of 3-point shots and they weren’t falling for us tonight.‘
NMC led 10-8 and 21-18 at the first two quarter breaks and increased the lead to 23-18 early in the third quarter when Blake DeZeeuw drained a pair of free throws but Frankfort asserted its will after that. The Panthers tied the score when senior big man Jack Stefanski nailed a baseline 3-pointer and then later in the period Frankfort players Blake Miller, Daniel Newbold and Xander Sauer connected for 3-pointers in succession in a 90-second span, giving the Panthers a 32-25 lead and changing the complexion of the game at the same time.
“There were a few of their kids who scored points that we weren’t expecting but credit to them,‘ Benthem said. “They hustled and played hard all the way through. They deserved to win tonight.‘
NMC junior Trevin Winkle, who finished with a game-high 15 points, nailed two free throws at the start of the fourth quarter to trim the deficit to 32-27 but Sauer nailed another 3-pointer to push Frankfort’s lead back to 35-27 with 4:50 remaining and when Adam Mils hit a put-back with 3:04 left to make it a double-digit spread, 37-27, the Panthers used their subsequent possessions to burn time off the clock.
NMC was forced to foul down the stretch and the Panthers made enough to maintain their advantage.
A pair of 3-pointers from NMC senior Andrew Eisenga and Winkle in the last 11 seconds of the contest made the final score a bit closer.
“It’s been a good season; I’m really happy with how we came together as a team and what we were able to accomplish,‘ Benthem said. “I’m really gonna miss our three seniors, Andrew, Nick (Heuker) and Kendrick (Smallegan) but we have a very good nucleus of players coming back and I’m excited to see what the future holds for us.‘
Benthem credited Eisenga, Smallegan and Heuker for their leadership and their team-first mentality.
Eisenga, who flew all over the floor diving for loose balls in his final game, scored 14 to join Winkle in double figures and DeZeeuw scored six.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.