LAKEVIEW — The Northern Michigan Christian boys basketball team is starting to play its best at the right time.
The Comets finished the regular season Thursday with a win against Lakeview, 68-29. NMC coach Shawn Pattee said his team is right where it needs to be as they head into the playoffs next week.
"Offensively we are playing well, pushing the ball, rebounding well and the kids are playing with joy," he said.
NMC jumped out to a 13-6 lead after the first quarter and expanded that lead at the half to 29-13. By the start of the fourth quarter, the Comets were in control, 46-22.
Trevin Winkle paced the Comets with 20 points while Blake DeZeeuw had 13.
NMC plays Marion Wednesday in district action.
