McBAIN – Just perfect.
The Northern Michigan Christian boys of coach Kyle Benthem needed a victory at the court of cross-town rival McBain on Thursday to complete both the Highland Conference undefeated and the entire regular season with a perfect record.
The Comets, ranked among the top Division 4 teams in the state, achieved both, defeating McBain 44-29 in an intense, physical contest marked by hard-nosed defense at both ends and rugged inside play.
“It’s a great feeling to win every game,” said second year NMC coach Kyle Benthem. “That was one of our goals for the regular season along with winning the Highland. We’re happy about that but not satisfied. Our main goal is to do well in the playoffs and now that’s our focus.”
McBain coach Bruce Koopman congratulated NMC for its perfect season, though he was disappointed his team did not score more points on Thursday.
“Hat’s off to NMC,” Koopman said. “Kyle’s doing a great job there. I hope they do well in the postseason.
“We need to regroup now for districts and put this behind us,” he added. “I thought we played hard enough but not consistently enough. We made too many mistakes in communication and passing the ball and positioning ourselves and ultimately that falls on me. I have to do a better job preparing us.”
NMC pushed to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter, fueled by a timely baseline 3-pointer from senior Trevin Winkle and a swarming man-to-man defense that would not permit McBain to get into any kind of offensive rhythm.
The Ramblers displayed plenty of spit and fire in the game but not enough ammunition to stay in the hunt. They did claw back into the game in the second quarter with strong inside play on defense from Evan Haverkamp, Brock Maloney and Kal McGillis but their points again came sparingly. So, while the Ramblers limited NMC to just 16 first half points they scored just six themselves.
McGillis drained a triple to cut the lead to seven points, 13-6, with 41 seconds left but junior Brant Winkle nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer just before the half to push NMC’s lead to 16-6 and help the visitors regain momentum.
Then Trevin Winkle, forced to sit most of the second quarter with fouls, added to the momentum in the early minutes of the third quarter, nailing three straight buckets, including a trey, to ignite a game-turning 21-3 run that extended into the final quarter and gave NMC a commanding 39-13 lead with 5:03 remaining to be played.
“Trevin came out determined in the third quarter and his baskets gave us a huge boost,” Benthem said.
“Trevin’s their leader and they feed off him,” Koopman noted. “When he made those baskets, we didn’t have an answer for it.”
A three-point play from sophomore forward Ethan Bennett gave the Comets a 42-17 advantage with less than three minutes to go.
A 3-pointer at the final buzzer from McBain sophomore Claydon Ingleright accounted for the final margin of 44-29.
Trevin Winkle tallied 14 to pace the Comets with five rebounds. Junior Blake DeZeeuw delivered 10 points, going 3 for 3 from the line with two blocks. Bennett hit for eight, going 6 for 7 from the stripe, and he grabbed six boards and brought height and elasticity to the battles under the boards. Point guard Seth VanHaitsma handled the ball efficiently and had two steals.
McGillis hit for 10 to pace the Ramblers while Ingleright registered seven off the bench, Joe Winkel scored five and Haverkamp three. Koopman commended the hustling play of freshman guard Ben Rodenbaugh and reserve guard Tyler Koetje and the physical play of Maloney off the bench.
Next up is the district tournament.
NMC (20-0) is home Wednesday in MHSAA Division 4 play against the winner of Monday’s game between Pentwater and Marion. Tip-off is 5:30 p.m.
McBain (6-14) is home Wednesday in the second semifinal game of the D3 tourney against No. 1 seed Pine River (8-12). On the other side of the bracket, Evart plays the winner of Monday’s game between Mason County Central and Harrison.
