MCBAIN — There was rust. There were nerves. There also was a win.
The Northern Michigan Christian boys basketball team played its first game in nearly a week and got a win in an MHSAA Division 4 semifinal Wednesday against Pentwater, 70-29. With the win, the Comets are now set to face Baldwin in the district Friday. The Panthers beat Mason County Eastern, 59-52.
Comets coach Kyle Benthem said his team's lack of game play was evident early as NMC didn't look in sync. By the start of the second half, however, Benthem said his team had settled in and was able to play good basketball.
"We were nerved up for whatever reason, but we were able to settle in. We started getting in a rhythm and it will be nice to be able to play from here on out," Benthem said.
NMC jumped out to a 18-7 lead after the first quarter and expanded that lead to 32-11 by the half. To start the fourth quarter, NMC led comfortably, 62-22.
Trevin Winkle led the Comets with 23 points and seven rebounds, while Blake DeZeeuw had 13 points. Ethan Bennett scored nine for the Comets, while Nathan Eisenga scored seven.
Headed into Friday's district final, Benthem said he will rely on his team's defense.
"We just have to play disciplined and play good defense," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.