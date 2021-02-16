CUSTER — Northern Michigan Christian started strong and never looked back in a 75-29 win over Mason County Eastern in a non-conference boys basketball contest Monday night.
"We came out shooting pretty hot and our offense was good," NMC coach Kyle Benthem said "Offensively, we're still putting some pieces together. The kids have to trust what's going on.
"Defensively, we're still learning to trust ourselves."
The Comets led 24-13 after the first quarter and 34-16 at halftime. It was 58-23 going into the fourth quarter.
Blake DeZeeuw paced NMC with 27 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and six steals while Trevin Winkle added 15 points, seven assists and five steals. Andrew Eisenga also scored 15 points.
The Comets are at Pine River on Wednesday.
Buckley falls short
FRANKFORT — Buckled dropped a 57-39 decision to Northwest Conference foe Frankfort.
Kyle Kaczanowski paced the Bears with 16 points and Jackson Kulawiak scored 15.
Buckley is at Glen Lake on Thursdy.
